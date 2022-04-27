Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk enters transfer portal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois' Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) boxes out Michigan State's Gabe Brown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk entered the transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports from Verbal Commits and 247sports.

Bosmans-Verdonk averaged 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds over 24 games this season. He started two including the Illini's upset over then-No. 10 Michigan State at the State Farm Center.

Bosmans-Verdonk figured to be in a competition for minutes with highly touted transfer Dain Dainja and another prospective transfer big man to help replace Kofi Cockburn.

Illinois now has two open scholarships with that number possibly raising to four if Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson, who both entered the NBA Draft, stay in draft or transfer.

Andre Curbelo, Brandin Podziemski and Omar Payne all entered the portal after the season, making Bosmans-Verdonk the fourth Illini to transfer. 

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

