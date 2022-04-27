Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk entered the transfer portal Wednesday, according to multiple reports from Verbal Commits and 247sports.

Bosmans-Verdonk averaged 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds over 24 games this season. He started two including the Illini's upset over then-No. 10 Michigan State at the State Farm Center.

Bosmans-Verdonk figured to be in a competition for minutes with highly touted transfer Dain Dainja and another prospective transfer big man to help replace Kofi Cockburn.

Illinois now has two open scholarships with that number possibly raising to four if Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson, who both entered the NBA Draft, stay in draft or transfer.

Andre Curbelo, Brandin Podziemski and Omar Payne all entered the portal after the season, making Bosmans-Verdonk the fourth Illini to transfer.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.