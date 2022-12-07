Illinois football wanting to 'keep the group together' on the coaching staff

CHAMPAIGN — With its best regular season in over a decade, some members of the Illinois coaching staff will have options.

That’s not something Bret Bielema is necessarily afraid of.

“If you have success and you’re good, opportunities are going to come,” Bielema said. “I’m here to help you.”

Illinois’ staff got a vote of confidence earlier in the season when offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. got an extension during his debut season.

Now, Illinois can do that with the rest of the staff to make sure it sticks together after making their first Florida bowl since 1999 and its first New Year’s bowl since the 2007 season.

“I don’t think this will be a surprise to anybody, of course, we’re incredibly pleased with Coach Bielema’s leadership, the entire group we have in that building,” athletic director Josh Whitman said. "As we have routinely throughout the years in lots of different sports, we’re working actively to try and make sure that we can keep that group together. Again, I’m really impressed with the team that coach was able to assemble both on the field but in the offices as well. As we try to build on this year’s success in future years, our ability to keep the band together, as they say, will be a really important part of that.”

Bielema gave praise to Whitman and the administration for their support, and has talked multiple times this season about his excitement for the future of the program and playing a role in it.

"We've got this thing going," Bielema said. "It's beginning to go. We've just got to make sure we keep putting the right fuel in the tank — keep getting checkups and maintenance on our ride as we get rolling. To work with Josh, on a daily basis is just so rewarding. You know, he says he wears many hats, his hat as a former player, to me, I don't think anybody can realize how much value there is in that. He believes it. He lives it. And now that we've got it going in the right direction, he supports it."

The biggest step in maintaining the coaching staff continuity, and to help ensure success on the defensive side of the ball, is in keeping defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

Walters was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant, and helped make Illinois the top scoring defense in the FBS during the regular season in just his second season in Champaign. He also helped develop NFL Draft pick Kerby Joseph and coached a number of likely draft picks this season including Sydney Brown and Devon Witherspoon from the secondary.

“Ryan is obviously a very good football coach. Good football coaches become head football coaches,” Bielema said. “I tell everybody in that room ... I literally had a pretty good intense meeting about a week ago and as college football is going to open up, I tried to say, ‘Listen, from the GAs in the back of the room to the coordinators who are right next to me, opportunities are going to come.'”

That means that Walters will have options in the future, including this offseason. His alma mater Colorado had an opening this offseason before the Buffaloes hired Deion Sanders. There are currently Power Five openings at Louisville and Stanford, as well as at the FBS level with North Texas and UNLV among others.

Other coaches on the defensive staff could make a move from being a position coach to a coordinator as well, but that didn’t happen to the Illini last season.

“But just because an opportunity comes doesn’t mean you need to take it. There were several things during my career that I wanted to take and other coaches talked me out of it,” Bielema said. “Thankfully they did because it promoted me into the position that I am today, and I think if I would’ve taken about two or three different options along the way I probably would never be where I am today.”

Either way, if Walters or another coach does leave then Bielema is prepared for a plan of replacement.

“As a head coach, I always got a ready list of three people if Ryan gets his opportunity,” Bielema said. “Obviously, I’d pat him on the back, wish him all the best and then we’d move to the next step. Ryan and all my coaches are going to get pursued. As long as we keep getting good, people are going to try to take people from us.”