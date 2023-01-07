Illinois football signs four-star receiver Malik Elzy

Bret Bielema got the highest-ranked prep recruit of his tenure when Malik Elzy, a four-star receiver from Simeon High School in Chicago, announced his commitment to Illinois on Saturday at the Under Armor All-American Bowl.

Elzy signed with the Illini during the early signing period before announcing his decision during the game Saturday. He’s the 305th overall recruit and 43rd ranked receiver in the 2023 class according to the 247sports composite rankings.

He’s the highest-ranked Illinois recruit since Marquez Beason in the 2019 class. Him and Kaden Feagin, a four-star running back from Arthur, give Illinois two of the top five ranked players in the state of Illinois. This is the first time Illinois has had two players in the top 10 of the state rankings since the 2017 class with Ricky Smalling and Kendrick Green.

The 6-foot-3 receiver had 1,025 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior this season. Illinois now has 26 members of the 2023 signing class, with 22 prep or junior college prospects and four transfers. The overall class is ranked ninth in the Big Ten and 40th in the country. That’s the program’s highest recruiting ranking since it finished 35th in 2019.

Illinois football's 2023 early signing class Alex Bray Brandon Henderson Cal Swanson Collin Dixon David Olano.jpg Declan Duley.jpg Dezmond Schuster.jpg Jaheim Clarke Jeremiah Warren Jojo Hayden Kaden Feagin Kaleb Patterson Kenari Wilcher Mason Muragin Nate Guinn Pat Farrell Saboor Karriem TJ McMillen.jpg Trey Smith.jpg Zach Aamland Zach Tobe