Illinois football reaping benefits of in-state recruiting push

CHAMPAIGN — When Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond coach Ryan Jefferson got a call from the Illinois coaching staff in the spring of 2021, he was surprised.

"When he said the whole thing about blitzing the state with recruiting, I was excited, but I was also a little bit weary of it just because a lot of coaches have said that in the past," Jefferson said.

He hadn’t had any contact with previous staffs, but then-Illini offensive coordinator Tony Petersen reached out shortly after the new staff took over in December of 2021. Jefferson pitched them his running back.

That running back was a freshman who had played on varsity named Kaden Feagin. Jefferson saw a 6-foot-3 athlete with speed who could play anywhere on the field and fit the mold of a top Division I prospect.

“With Kaden's size and his experience of a freshman playing varsity football, you know, I figured that maybe someone would have reached out with us being 40 minutes away," Jefferson said. "But I had no contact with anyone before (head coach Bret Bielema) got there."

Jefferson pleaded his case and sent some film. Petersen went back and the Illinois staff watched some of Feagin’s film and the coaches were floored.

"Within a week, he got back to me and said, 'Hey, this guy's gonna be big,'" Jefferson said. "And so from that moment, I just kind of realized that he was actually serious about recruiting even the smallest parts of Illinois, and that it was gonna be a big thing."

At the beginning of Feagin’s spring sophomore season, Illinois became the first school to offer him.

That early connection helped Illinois get ahead and land the commitment of the four-star, top-300 prospect who headlines its 2023 class. Feagin is the highest recruit of Bielema’s tenure.

That effort signals part of an increased effort on in-state recruiting for the current Illinois staff. After a 2020 class that featured zero prospects from Illinois, though it had a couple prospects minutes over the border in St. Louis, the Illini have gotten 16 commits from Illinois in the past two classes.

St. Rita coach Todd Kuska got a call from Bielema almost immediately after Bielema's hire was official in December of 2020 and has gotten contact from a constant stream of coaches as they’ve recruited the program. Illinois recently got a commitment from edge rusher Pat Farrell.

"I think they're definitely doing a good job in the state of Illinois for sure," Kuska said.

Bielema has gotten involved, helping close a lot of commitments — he offered Feagin over the phone.

“It’s just more of an effort from the top guy all the way down,” Kuska said.

Bielema had a good reputation around the state at the time of his hire after growing up in Prophetstown in the Quad Cities. Moline, another school in the area, heard quickly from the Illini as well. Coach Michael Morrissey has been happy with the transparency throughout the process, Moline safety Matthew Bailey was a late addition to the 2022 class.

Before the contact from the new staff when they took over, Morrissey hadn’t heard from Illinois since 2017.

"The follow through I think really is impressive," Morrissey said. "And obviously, from our perspective it puts a lot more trust into the University of Illinois."

Most state schools have seen a big uptick in contact with the staff, particularly with Pat Ryan — a former state-champion Illinois high school coach who is now the director of Illinois high school relations.

Bloomington coach Scott Godfrey said he has also seen an increase in contact and availability, including making the Illinois High School Association’s annual coaches clinic a higher priority. He saw an Illinois game in Champaign and said it was a “first-class” experience with Ryan and other staff.

Having Ryan as an intermediary and emphasizing events like the coaches clinic is a different strategy than previous regimes.

"Not that they weren't knowledgeable and didn't do a good job," Godfrey said. "Their priority was kind of, I think, larger scale recruiting rather than making Illinois a priority. And so we were just kinda like everybody else. Nothing negative. It's just kind of shot in the arm when you see the new staff and you see what they're willing to do and what their priorities are."

The area that the past staff was able to keep up with in Illinois was East St. Louis. Lovie Smith and staff were able to get commitments from highly touted recruits Isaiah Williams and Shammond Cooper, and also current impact defensive lineman Keith Randolph from Belleville West.

Belleville West coach Jason Wells took over the job in June of 2021 after coaching at University City on the Missouri side of St. Louis, and has been pleased with the work of assistant Cory Patterson, a former head coach of St. Louis school Trinity Catholic.

"Coach Patterson has been great for the area," Wells said. "He's a St. Louis success story. Everybody knows about what he's done with the kids when he was the head coach at Trinity Catholic. But what he's done, it speaks way beyond his on the field accomplishments.

"He's one of ours. When he's coming to your school, it's business. But it's kind of like, 'Oh, I'm good enough to play at that level, because he's here to talk to me.'

"So by him building that relationship with that area, that's why Illinois was able to get — even under the old staff — some of those guys that were Under Armour All-Americans."

Wells has been in contact with Patterson and talked with Ryan and the staff after he was hired, but hasn’t had a whole lot of contact outside Patterson.

"We're always communicating," Wells said. "I get the bulk mails, emails and things of that nature. We have an alum up there. So, the communication has been fine."

One thing that Wells said he thinks Illinois and the IHSA could implement that could be helpful is team camps. Per IHSA rules, those are not allowed. That’s a different story in Missouri, where the University of Missouri and other colleges in the state host team camps for football and multiple other sports and get to watch and host prospects.

Illinois currently hosts or attends individual or 7-on-7 camps around the state, but a coach couldn’t necessarily bring his whole team to those events. It would give more exposure to high school teams and for Illinois to in-state players.

"I think that could try to drum up a lot of interest because a lot of kids, you know, still want to get to Champaign," Wells said.

"The coaches can actually see them in a game situation, not just when you go to an individual camp, it's kind of just, you know, basic (40-yard dash) agility, three-cone (drills).”

Another thing that could help the Illini is a better on-the-field product. A program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2011 can be a tough sell.

“That’s the final piece for them,” Kuska said.

Wells said he sees that coming with a plan in place that has paid dividends with in-state recruits over the past few cycles.

"His resume speaks for itself," Wells said of Bielema. "Give him time. And then you shoud have U of I at least competing to be winning not even just the division championship, but able to compete in the Big Ten title game, hopefully."