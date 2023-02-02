CHAMPAIGN — Once Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry was finished watching Mac Resetich play basketball, he called Bret Bielema to request a late addition to the Illini’s recruiting class.

Illinois fans were in for a little bit of surprise on the second signing day for the 2023 class when it got the addition of Resetich, a prospect from Spring Valley Hall in Illinois who will start playing safety. Director of recruiting Pat Embleton also gave him an endorsement after seeing him at a basketball practice.

"He literally came out of the gym and gave me a call and said, 'This is where we need to go,'" Bielema said.

Resetich joined Malik Elzy as the other prep prospect to sign on Tuesday to give Illinois the 43rd ranked class in the country and eighth in the Big Ten, according to 247sports.

That gives Illinois 23 prep members of its 2023 class, with Elzy as a four-star and Resetich as a three-star.

Resetich was originally committed to play baseball at Black Hawk Community College and told Illinois he was committing on Monday, with Illinois waiting to announce the decision until signing day because Bielema didn't want other schools to enter the mix.

"I have known and noticed that when we draw attention to a player," Bielema said. "We gather a lot of people around us, so I kind of wanted this one to be in our hands all the way through."

In last year’s class, Matthew Bailey was a last-minute signing under similar circumstances when then-defensive coordinator Ryan Walters instructed Bielema to offer after watching an offseason workout.

Bailey was a key reserve defensive back who had three interceptions as a freshman and is a favorite to start in the secondary next season.

Elzy is Illinois’ highest ranked recruit in the 247sports rankings since the 2019 class. He announced his commitment during the All-American Bowl in January.

Miller switching roles

Bielema announced Tuesday that Ben Miller, originally the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, will be moving to an off-the-field role with the program.

Exactly one year after being diagnosed with colon cancer, Miller announced he had finished treatment and is in a recovery process that includes blood tests and scans every three months to monitor his progress.

“We don’t know what the future holds for me, so that’s kind of why this is happening,” Miller said. “I’ve got a great care team. The goal in this is to cure it.

Miller was in an off-the-field capacity as an analyst during his treatment. Bielema wanted him to prioritize recovery and treatment while pitching in when he could as a “head coach analyst” in a role he’ll continue to serve this season.

“I used him in every capacity I could,” Bielema said. “He’s super intelligent.”

While Sean Snyder was the special teams coordinator last season, he was a temporary hire and Illinois is now searching for an assistant to coach tight ends and special teams, Bielema said Tuesday.

Miller thanked Bielema, the university as well as athletic director Josh Whitman and others in the Champaign community for support during a past year that provided many challenges.

“I feel great. I really do,” Miller said. “Just trying to get healthy, a lot of different things with diet, with lifestyle. A coach’s life is not a really good avenue for a cancer patient. It’s really stressful, a lot of work hours. It’s been good to really step back and see things from a different perspective. I feel really good right now and really hopeful for the future.”

Illinois football's 2023 early signing class Alex Bray Brandon Henderson Cal Swanson Collin Dixon David Olano.jpg Declan Duley.jpg Dezmond Schuster.jpg Jaheim Clarke Jeremiah Warren Jojo Hayden Kaden Feagin Kaleb Patterson Kenari Wilcher Mason Muragin Nate Guinn Pat Farrell Saboor Karriem TJ McMillen.jpg Trey Smith.jpg Zach Aamland Zach Tobe Mac Resetich Malik Elzy