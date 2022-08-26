Illinois football looks to take step forward in Bret Bielema's second year

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has a couple new faces in the second year of Bret Bielema’s tenure, and after a first season that showed promise, his rebuild of the program enters its next phase.

There, it hopes to make the postseason for the first time since 2019, and win a bowl contest for the first time since 2011. Those are the next hurdles for a program that showed some promise in its 5-7 debut year that included wins over then-ranked Penn State and Minnesota.

That starts when Illinois hosts Wyoming at 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The biggest improvement the Illini need to make to reach those goals is on the offensive side of the football. A lackluster season apart from some impressive flashes in the run game meant Bielema moved on from coordinator Tony Petersen and hired Barry Lunney Jr. from Texas-San Antonio (UTSA).

The Illini players had experience with Lunney’s offense when the Roadrunners hung 37 points on Illinois last fall.

Lunney’s offense is a spread scheme that focuses on a mixture of tempos. The “tempro” element’s function aims to keep defenses off balance by constantly changing tempo while also allowing Illinois to substitute.

The new offense has gotten some good reviews this spring, including from a defense that’s been face-to-face with it in camp for the past month.

"We're throwing the ball this year, for sure," defensive end Johnny Newton said. "Coach Lunney has a good playbook, but that's all I can say. A wide variety of plays. I mean, we saw what he did at UTSA last year."

That offense will be run by Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito, who Bielema announced as the winner of the quarterback competition on Thursday. DeVito had 248 yards and three touchdowns in the Illini’s spring game.

"Tommy has made a big jump from last spring to where we are in his composure in the pocket, learning how we play the game," Bielema said. "I'm not saying he's Russell Wilson (who transferred to Wisconsin under Bielema) but when we got Russell, the transition he had to go from the offense he ran to the offense we ran at Wisconsin, I see a lot of those same things with Tommy."

DeVito won the job over Art Sitkowski, who started as the Illini’s backup last season before contributing to wins over Penn State and Nebraska.

DeVito's primary weapon will be receiver Isaiah Williams, who converted from quarterback to slot receiver last fall. He came to Illinois as a top prospect and seems to have found a comfortable home at receiver.

Williams led Illinois with 525 receiving yards in 2021; no other Illini pass catcher had over 300. He’ll be used frequently in the slot on quick-hitters or screen passes that give him space to maneuver and make defenders miss in space.

“He’s an extremely talented, very athletic and explosive player,” Bielema said after the spring game. “We will go with what Isaiah Williams can go with.”

Running back Chase Brown returns after an All-Big Ten third team season where he rushed for 1,005 yards in 10 games last fall. Josh McCray was a backup as a freshman last season who played significantly and should see some carries behind Brown.

The offensive line is anchored by Alex Palczewski, who enters his sixth year with 52 career starts, and last year’s starter at guard in Julian Pearl, who has moved to left tackle. Junior college transfers Zy Crisler and Isaiah Adams will start at guard while former walk-on tight end Alex Pihlstrom has impressed coaches and become the starting center after being a reserve offensive lineman who started five games last season.

On defense, the Illini had a breakout season under defensive coordinator Ryan Walters in 2021. They improved from 97th to 31st in the country in scoring defense and the unit was pivotal in upset wins that included the nine-overtime win over Penn State.

That defense has to replace multiple starters, including All-Big Ten safety Kerby Joseph and defensive tackle Rod Perry.

Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. bookend the defensive line as ends in the team’s three-man front. They combined for nine tackles for loss and 7½ sacks and each earned Big Ten honorable mention selections. Calvin Avery will play a big role in replacing Perry.

Avery, a former four-star commit, has lost 30 pounds this offseason ahead of his final collegiate season. Northwestern transfer TeRah Edwards and Vanderbilt transfer Raashad Wilkins will provide competition and depth at that spot.

“When he’s playing the way he’s capable of playing he can be very disruptive,” Bielema said regarding Avery.

In the secondary, Kendall Smith is the player who will replace Joseph at free safety. He had a pick in the spring game with the starters and has cemented a spot in the rotation during fall camp. Smith didn’t look like he’d be the replacement when he entered the transfer portal in December, but he stuck around and will be an important piece to the unit this fall.

Devon Witherspoon is the team’s No. 1 corner after starting 10 games last season. He had nine pass breakups and proved vital in run support and on blitzes with eight tackles for loss.

"He plays the game the way you want it to be played," defensive backs coach Aaron Henry said. "Especially at this position.

Opposite of Witherspoon, Taz Nicholson is the current favorite to be the No. 2 corner. Minnesota State transfer Terrell Jennings is also competing after learning the offense quickly during fall camp. 6-foot-4 freshman Tyson Rooks is also an intriguing option as the season goes along.

Tarique Barnes and Calvin Hart will play at inside linebacker with Isaac Darkangelo. Barnes was second on the team with 80 tackles last season and Hart, who had a fumble recovery touchdown in the season-opener before tearing his ACL, returns to the lineup.

Outside linebackers Seth Coleman and Ezekiel Holmes played behind starters Isaiah Gay and Owen Carney last season but are thrust into the starting lineup with the departure of those two. Coleman had three starts with a pair of sacks and three tackles for loss in 2021 while Holmes has played primarily on special teams in the first four seasons of his career.

Those new faces and a new offense will be the key in Bielema taking a step forward with the Illini in 2022.

"I do think we're a better football team than we were going into fall camp a year ago on offense, defense and special teams," Bielema said. "I don't know if that's going to correlate into more wins. I think their expectations and the understanding of what we're seeing is coaches is at a higher level. I think there's a buzz in that building."