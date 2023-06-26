CHAMPAIGN — For the second straight summer, Illinois football has put together the bulk of its recruiting class in the middle of June.

Last year the Illini got most of their work on the trail done in the middle two weeks of June before focusing on maintaining their class and getting recruits like four-star Malik Elzy to top off the group.

This year is following a similar timeline, with eight of the Illini’s 11 commits coming in a 10-day span around a mid-June recruiting weekend.

"It's kind of what we base it all off of," Illinois football coach Bret Bielema said. "We did have some earlier April and May visits this year. And I really dig that because last year, I remember early on, there was a guy that we lost to a divisional team that we felt if we had gotten him on campus early, we probably had an equal shot. So we really looked at it and wanted to make sure that anybody that wanted to make an earlier decision in June, we tried to get them on campus."

Illinois has gotten prospects on campus and pulled out all the stops, with photoshoots and meetings with coaches and players. That resulted in them closing the door quickly.

Part of the reason for the recruiting weekend success and being able to close on those prospects is player interaction. Bielema pointed to a moment with a recruit where he was with the team when it played paintball at Memorial Stadium. Illinois has made a point to have these weeks with a hard recruiting push come once players have returned to campus.

"Our greatest recruiters on visit weekends are our players," Bielema said. "And, you know, we'll have paintball in the stadium with these guys. They'll have meals with them; they'll break bread; they'll have positional meetings with them. Literally, we had a visitor this week during the week, and one of the great things they were able to do is we had a team bonding, we had paintball in the stadium at night, he was the only kid there right with them. And you know, there were a lot of times where they're one-on-one with all of our players and our players are such great salesmen, that's probably one of the biggest things."

Last year that gave Illinois more time to compete with blue bloods to get Elzy’s signature. This year it could mean more space and time to go after the top names in the state. Illinois has steadily improved its recruiting efforts in Illinois and got two of the top five players in the state in the last class — Elzy and Kaden Feagin.

“We probably have increased the competition we’re going against as well,” Bielema said on in-state recruiting. “I remember the first year going against teams that were not just necessarily in our division but in the Big Ten Conference, and we weren’t able to get in the race. Now, we’re going against the best of the best, not only in our conference but in the country. We’re not going to win ‘em all, but we’re definitely going to take our swing.”

Two of the biggest names from this pull are in-state three-stars Tysean Griffin and Eddie Turek, who are both top-500 prospects nationally.

Athletic director Josh Whitman has taken notice of the recruitment process and the results it's provided so far, particularly his talent identification.

“Bret on the recruiting side leaves no stone unturned,” Whitman said on Wednesday. “He’s more involved as a head coach in the process than anybody I’ve ever been around.”

Close Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema celebrates the team's 30-22 win over Nebraska after an NCAA football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File) FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File) Arkansas coach Bret Bielema talks with the officials the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Alabama coach Nick Saban, right, and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema meet before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana last season. Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema celebrates the team's 30-22 win over Nebraska after an NCAA football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File) FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File) Arkansas coach Bret Bielema talks with the officials the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Alabama coach Nick Saban, right, and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema meet before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana last season.