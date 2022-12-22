Illinois football inks 2023 early signing class, looking for a portal option at quarterback

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football got the majority of its 2023 signing class to put pen to paper on Wednesday at the beginning of the early signing period.

Coach Bret Bielema and his staff got signed letters of intent from 21 prospects, 19 from the high school ranks with a pair of junior college transfers.

The highest-ranked prospect for the Illini was also the one closest to Champaign and the first to commit in June. Four-star running back Kaden Feagin got a Franco Harris comparison when Bielema first watched his film and became one of the first schools to offer him.

Feagin then jumped on the chance to join the Illini and became the crown jewel of their class. He’s the fifth-ranked player in the state of Illinois according to 247sports.

"For us to get good at Illinois, we've got to start recruiting the best in the state of Illinois,” Bielema said. “And Kaden had Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, all the big ones around us. And for him to come full circle and grab us, that's a big deal."

After Feagin, the other four-star prospects for Illinois were defensive back Saboor Karriem and linebacker Jojo Hayden. Kariem was an all-state player from West Orange, New Jersey, while Hayden was part of a core at East Saint Louis that won a state title at Memorial Stadium in November.

Hayden, Karriem and all of Illinois' defensive commits signed with Illinois despite defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane both leaving late in the recruiting cycle to become the head coach and defensive coordinator at Purdue, respectively.

"It wasn't a problem," Bielema said. "We kind of avoid that issue by the way we recruit. Just because of the success that we'd had defensively, I mean I knew at some point I'd lose Ryan, but I'm very well aware that our defensive coaches in general would be very popular people this year. And so on official visits and whatnot, I'd talk about the stability and the accountability that Illinois has and the ability that I've had to hire good coaches. So I really think we avoided any issues. I mean, there was not one hiccup."

On the offensive side, Illinois signed a quarterback for the future with three-star Cal Swanson. Swanson was an all-state selection as a junior and has athletic tools to be a dual-threat option in Barry Lunney Jr.’s system.

He’ll be looked at more as a developmental option while the staff is still looking for its quarterback for next season.

Illinois has hosted multiple transfer quarterbacks, including Texas transfer Hudson Card and Mississippi transfer Luke Altmeyer, while it is in the middle of the process of applying for a waiver for Tommy DeVito to get an extra season.

This year’s backup Art Sitkowski will also transition to coaching and be a student assistant after the bowl game.

"I'm not saying it's sailed, but there's a hope that's out there that could get him back," Bielema said. "... So depending on how it plays out with Tommy here at the end, we'll definitely be looking for at least one person in the portal."

Illinois still has some scholarships open, with Bielema expecting Illinois to be looking in the portal to complement his high school class.

"The signing period allows us to sign guys for the next two days," Bielema said. "There's a couple of things that are in play for us in that regard. But otherwise, for the most part, I think it would be mainly portals and positions of need based on what we do before the (bowl) game but also after the game."

Illinois' class was the highest ranked for the program by Rival since 2009. It was the highest ranked for 247sports since 2011. According to 247sports, it’s currently 10th in the Big Ten.

Illinois addressed a couple of positional needs already by going the junior college route as well as the transfer portal. Offensive lineman Avery Jones and defensive back Nicario Harper have committed but haven’t signed with the Illini yet from the transfer portal, but Illinois got signatures from a pair of junior college players in those position groups.

Kaleb Patterson, a corner from Jackson, Mississippi, was an all-conference player at Pearl River Community College last season and will join Illinois as a sophomore.

Dezmond Schuster will be the third junior college offensive lineman transfer in two classes for the Illini. Schuster was named a first-team Jayhawk conference selection at Hutchinson Community College. That’s the same conference Isaiah Adams played at during his junior college season at Garden City Community College.

It’s been another route for Illinois to get players, with Adams and Zy Crisler each becoming starters on the offensive line last season after transferring from junior colleges. Bielema maintented Illinois will look to develop high school players first, but the junior college route has given them good options to supplement the roster early in his tenure.

“I don't know if it'll continue, but I do think in this new portal world the area that's getting overlooked, right, is the JUCO world," Bielema said. "There's big bodies, intelligent kids. … I think you can still outwork people in recruiting, and that's what we tried to do.”

Luke Ford declares for NFL Draft

One of the transfers yet to sign for Illinois is Colorado State transfer Tanner Arkin. Arkin will go towards replacing the production of Luke Ford, who declared for the NFL Draft on Friday.

Ford played in 32 games over three seasons for the Illini with 27 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes was a special teams player and backup linebacker back in 2019 and used the bowl practices as development for future years. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Illini and is trying to get a waiver to return this season. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams made his debut at wide receiver with a couple snaps in the team's bowl game in 2019. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019.