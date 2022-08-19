Illinois football finishes training camp with a mock game

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had its final practice of fall camp Thursday, with a mock game Friday wrapping up three weeks of preparation ahead of the season.

The Illini have already done some prep ahead of their game against Wyoming on Aug. 27, but there are still some position battles being worked out according to Bielema.

“We know who the guys are,” Bielema said. “I think there are still some battles offensively and defensively.”

Some positions that Bielema named were inside linebacker, nose tackle, wide receiver and corner, with multiple guys competing for time and spots.

Bielema did not announce the winner of Illinois’ quarterback battle between Tommy DeVito and Art Sitkowski.

Edwards back in practice

TeRah Edwards was seen practicing Wednesday after being cleared Tuesday, according to Bielema. The Northwestern transfer figures to be in the mix at nose tackle with Calvin Avery and Rashaad Wilkins.

“He’s been with us all week,” Bielema said. “Getting him back has been really good.”

Bielema said some players were a little banged up at the end of camp. Isaiah Williams was among a group of players on the bikes and in the injury pit during an open practice this week. Williams was still in pads and Bielema said that he expects the team to have everyone in the rotation healthy ahead of the opener.

Bielema said Luke Ford still plans to return to the team at the beginning of next week.

“We had some people limited this week but on Sunday we won’t miss a person,” Bielema said.

Leary out for two weeks

Freshman quarterback Donavan Leary will be out for two weeks after he had a “small procedure,” Bielema said Thursday.

Leary was a three-star recruit from New Jersey who is behind DeVito, Sitkowski and Ryan Johnson on the depth chart for this season.

“He was doing really well,” Bielema said.

Illinois names captains

Illinois announced its captains Wednesday with the group consisting of safety Sydney Brown, receiver Isaiah Williams, offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and linebacker Tarique Barnes.

Captains were voted on by players earlier in fall camp.

“I think you learn a lot about your team,” Bielema said regarding looking at the votes. “Those are four great representatives.”

Palczewski was a captain in 2019 while it’s the first time Williams, Brown or Barnes have been named captains at Illinois.

“It's an awesome feeling," Williams said. "It just means the guys in the room believe in me. They believe in what I can do. They believe that I'm a leader of this team. And that's something I'm ready to step into."