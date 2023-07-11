CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got its highest commit of the 2024 class so far with the pledge of running back Ca’Lil Valentine from Chandler, Arizona.

Valentine is a four-star and top-400 prospect according to the 247sports composite rankings. That makes him the biggest get for the Illini so far.

With a running back room that currently has its fair share of size with backs like Josh McCray, Jordan Anderson and Kaden Feagin, Valentine offers track speed. He was a member of the Chandler 4x100 meter relay team that tied for a state title and was a state qualifier in the 100 meters in Arizona’s highest class.

Valentine had 1,742 yards from scrimmage last season in 10 games as a junior after playing 11 games as a sophomore with 563 yards and five touchdowns.

Illinois beat other Power-Five schools Auburn, Utah, Arizona and Oregon among others for Valentine’s commitment.

Illinois also got commitments from offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom and tight end Tanner Hollinger in recent weeks. Both are Nebraska natives.

Pyfrom is a three-star from Omaha Central High School who is the 707th overall prospect nationally. Illinois beat in-state Nebraska for his commitment as well as Purdue, Iowa, Minnesota and others.

The 6-foot-5 300-pound tackle is the third offensive line commitment of the class that’s given Illinois more size and depth at the position.

Hollinger, a 6-foot-5 tight end from Stormsburgh, Nebraska, had three touchdowns as a junior at Cross Country High School. He is the second tight end in the Illini’s class and Illinois was the first Power Five school to offer him.

Illinois class is now 11th in the Big Ten and 38th in the country, according to 247sports. The Illini were 63rd nationally in 2022 and 54th nationally in 2023.

Pair of Illini pitchers selected in MLB Draft

Illinois had a pair of pitchers drafted on the second day of the MLB Draft on Monday, with Jack Wenninger selected in the sixth round by the New York Mets and Riley Gowens selected in the ninth round by the Atlanta Braves.

The Illini had two players selected in the top 10 rounds for the first time since 2018, and this season’s total of two draft picks is the programs most in the 20-round MLB Draft that was implemented in 2020.

Wenninger was selected 186th overall with a projected slot value of $299,800 per MLB.com.

As a transfer from Murray State, Wenninger was 7-4 in 16 appearances, 15 starts. He had a 4.84 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 87⅓ innings.

He was an All-Freshman pick in his opening season at Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference after graduating high school from Cary-Grove High School in Cary, Illinois.

Gowens, a Libertyville, Illinois native, was a Big Ten All-Freshman pick in 2021 after injuries held him out in his first two seasons.

He started 37 games for the Illini with a 5.69 ERA over three seasons with 201 strikeouts in 177 innings.

Gowens was selected 279th overall with a slot value of $173,800 per MLB.com.

Illinois football's 2023 early signing class Alex Bray Brandon Henderson Cal Swanson Collin Dixon David Olano.jpg Declan Duley.jpg Dezmond Schuster.jpg Jaheim Clarke Jeremiah Warren Jojo Hayden Kaden Feagin Kaleb Patterson Kenari Wilcher Mason Muragin Nate Guinn Pat Farrell Saboor Karriem TJ McMillen.jpg Trey Smith.jpg Zach Aamland Zach Tobe Mac Resetich Malik Elzy