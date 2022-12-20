 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema extended through 2028

CHAMPAIGN — After the best reguIar season since 2007, Illinois is keeping its football coach for the long haul.

Bret Bielema signed a contract extension through 2028, according to a release Tuesday. The contract is pending the approval of the university’s board of trustees.

"In his first two years as head coach of the Fighting Illini, Bret Bielema has led a resurgence of Illinois Football that had our team competing for a place in the Big Ten Championship Game and playing in a New Year's Day bowl game," athletic director Josh Whitman said in a release. "He has assembled an exceptional staff, developed the existing players on our roster, and recruited talented student-athletes to join our program. He has worked tirelessly, with an eye for detail and tremendous competitive urgency, to set a new standard of excellence for Fighting Illini Football.”

Bielema will be paid $6 million per season with raises and a $500,000 retention incentive each season. That is a figure that is in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten, currently tied for seventh in announced annual value in the conference with Minnesota coach P.J Fleck’s seven-year, $42 million extension that goes through 2029.

2022-10-01-WIsIllinois-30-10012022161403

Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema walks onto the field before the start of an Oct. 1 game. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Bielema was extended by Illinois until 2028 on Tuesday.

Illinois went 8-4 this season and is 13-11 in Bielema’s first two years in charge. They were 14-31 in the previous four seasons. Illinois got selected for its first New Year’s Day Bowl since the 2008 Rose Bowl when it was selected to the ReliaQuest Bowl. Illinois also made an appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history and was ranked as high as No. 14 in the AP poll.

"First, thank you to Josh Whitman, our administration, Chancellor Jones, and the Board of Trustees for their support and commitment to our football program," Bielema said in a release. "Thanks to our outstanding coaches, staff, and student-athletes, I am proud of the progress we have made in two years and I could not be more excited about where our program is going."

Illinois had the top scoring defense in the country and the second-leading rusher in the country in Chase Brown.

Illinois plays Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. on Jan . 2 in Tampa, Florida.

Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach

Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach. 

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

