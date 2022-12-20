Illinois football coach Bret Bielema extended through 2028

CHAMPAIGN — After the best reguIar season since 2007, Illinois is keeping its football coach for the long haul.

Bret Bielema signed a contract extension through 2028, according to a release Tuesday. The contract is pending the approval of the university’s board of trustees.

"In his first two years as head coach of the Fighting Illini, Bret Bielema has led a resurgence of Illinois Football that had our team competing for a place in the Big Ten Championship Game and playing in a New Year's Day bowl game," athletic director Josh Whitman said in a release. "He has assembled an exceptional staff, developed the existing players on our roster, and recruited talented student-athletes to join our program. He has worked tirelessly, with an eye for detail and tremendous competitive urgency, to set a new standard of excellence for Fighting Illini Football.”

Bielema will be paid $6 million per season with raises and a $500,000 retention incentive each season. That is a figure that is in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten, currently tied for seventh in announced annual value in the conference with Minnesota coach P.J Fleck’s seven-year, $42 million extension that goes through 2029.

Illinois went 8-4 this season and is 13-11 in Bielema’s first two years in charge. They were 14-31 in the previous four seasons. Illinois got selected for its first New Year’s Day Bowl since the 2008 Rose Bowl when it was selected to the ReliaQuest Bowl. Illinois also made an appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history and was ranked as high as No. 14 in the AP poll.

"First, thank you to Josh Whitman, our administration, Chancellor Jones, and the Board of Trustees for their support and commitment to our football program," Bielema said in a release. "Thanks to our outstanding coaches, staff, and student-athletes, I am proud of the progress we have made in two years and I could not be more excited about where our program is going."

Illinois had the top scoring defense in the country and the second-leading rusher in the country in Chase Brown.

Illinois plays Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. on Jan . 2 in Tampa, Florida.

Close 1 of 16 Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema celebrates the team's 30-22 win over Nebraska after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File) FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File) Arkansas coach Bret Bielema talks with the officials the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Alabama coach Nick Saban, right, and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema meet before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Bret Bielema: A look at the Illinois Fighting Illini football coach Here is a look at Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, who previously was the Arkansas Razorbacks and Wisconsin head coach. 1 of 16 Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Wisconsin won 24-0. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema celebrates the team's 30-22 win over Nebraska after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, right, watches his players walk off the field including quarterback Brandon Peters after the team's 20-14 loss to Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema argues a call with an official against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in the ninth overtime. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) University of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with defensive line coach Bret Bielema on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. Florida became the first Power Five program this season to make a coaching, but several more enter the last month of the season faced with what could be a hard choice. Arkansas has a record of 3-5. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File) FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. The Razorbacks host No. 17 Mississippi State on Saturday. It’s the first of two games to end the regular season Arkansas needs to win to ensure a fourth straight bowl game. It could also be a must-win game for fifth-year coach Bielema to ensure his future at the school. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File) Arkansas coach Bret Bielema talks with the officials the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Alabama coach Nick Saban, right, and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema meet before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Illinois head coach Bret Bielema smiles after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)