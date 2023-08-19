CHAMPAIGN — Alex Capka-Jones was in for a bit of a surprise during his first junior college game.

Gone were the days of big high school crowds. Instead there was the modest crowd of around 50 people, which included his parents, when he played at Moorpark College.

Capka-Jones was a star with over 2,000 yards and 27 scores in high school, and wanted to get to the highest level he could and move up from a grind that is junior college football.

"​​I don't want to be like this, so I really took it upon myself, like, I want to grind to get where I want to be. I want to play on the big stage," Capka-Jones said.

He worked through and got a call from Illinois wide receivers coach George McDonald with a chance. Capka-Jones had already committed to Texas A&M as a preferred walk-on, but nothing had been signed.

McDonald had a scholarship, but Capka-Jones would have to fly out there on his own dime and participate in a camp as part of a tryout.

Capka-Jones jumped on it, thinking about the opportunity during the flight from California.

"I was just thinking, man, like, no matter what happens, this is a blessing. This is an opportunity, and every opportunity I get is a blessing,” Capka-Jones said.

“So if I got a scholarship or not, I was going to be grateful for the opportunity. So on the way over there, it wasn't like it was a make-or-break sort of thing. It was more of like, I'm blessed to have this opportunity. I've been given an opportunity that a lot of people don't get, so I'm thinking I'm gonna go out there, I'm gonna get everything I got."

He pulled out all the stops during a camp appearance that usually is reserved for prep recruits and showed Illinois what they wanted.

Soon after head coach Bret Bielema pulled Capka-Jones and his father aside and let him know he’d have a scholarship.

"It's something that I'll never forget," Capka-Jones said.

Now, Capka-Jones is in the mix for snaps at wide receiver behind a couple returners and is getting a chance to play at the stage he always wanted to be at after putting in the work at other levels.

"(What) I learned about myself is that I'm tougher than I think I am," Capka-Jones said. "What I mean by that is, you know, I'm not saying I'm soft or anything like that, but I'm saying like, that really tests you, you go out and on game day, you work so hard for game day, you come out and you got 50 people in the stands and you're playing college football, you know, I mean, so you're kind of like, 'Man, this is different.'"

Crisler anxious to get back

During a long spring on the sidelines, Zy Crisler was restless.

He had finished a season as the starting right guard after transferring from Junior College, but an injury sidelined him for the spring when he wanted to build off that season.

He worked with training staff as much as he could and worked on his steps and movements on his own anywhere he could.

Since he couldn’t be out on the field he had to to something.

"I'd do it at home too," Crisler said. "I mean, I just needed to be productive. I just ain't play football in so long."

Now, Crisler is back and the favorite to start at right tackle. That’s where he played primarily before his time at Illinois and so he’s been comfortable slotting right in.

He’s also ready to get back on the field.

"I'm so excited, I haven't played in a while I'm so freaking excited," Crisler said. "I'm ready to go, Sept. 2 can't come fast enough."