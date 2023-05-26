Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Illinois football got a pair of defensive commitments in recent days with Southern Illinois transfer safety Clayton Bush and junior college transfer edge rusher Laine Jenkins.

Jenkins was an Oklahoma commit before flipping his commitment on Friday. Bush, a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility, had 156 tackles and five interceptions in his career with the Salukis, with four pass breakups and a pick last season.

Jenkins had eight tackles as a freshman at Butler Community College in Kansas and will have three years of eligibility remaining. He has good size at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds.

Both will give Illinois more depth next season, with Jenkins as a developmental prospect in an edge rusher room that is experienced. Bush is the second safety transfer with Nicario Harper to help fill the void left by NFL Draft picks Sydney Brown and Quan Martin. Last year’s free safety Kendall Smith also signed an undrafted free agent deal.

