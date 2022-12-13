Illinois football adds a pair to its 2023 class in Avery Jones and Collin Dixon

Illinois football likely got its center for next season when it got the commitment of East Carolina transfer Avery Jones on Monday.

Jones was a four-star recruit out of high school and started at center for East Carolina during the past two seasons after transferring from North Carolina and moving over from guard. He started 33 games for the Pirates over the past three seasons.

With the departure of starting center Alex Pihlstrom, who went from walk-on tight end to a second team All-Big Ten selection, Jones will compete for a starting spot.

Jones is the second incoming transfer commit for the Illini with Louisville safety Nicario Harper.

Illinois also added to its prep class with three-star Ohio wide receiver Collin Dixon. Dixon was committed to Wisconsin, but decommitted in November after the firing of coach Paul Chryst.

Dixon had 1,493 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior at Tallmadge High School and had 2,954 yards over his past two varsity seasons with 37 scores. He was an All-State selection in Ohio’s Division III both of those seasons.

That gives Illinois its 20th high school commit of the 2023 class. According to the 247sports composite, it is the 42nd-ranked class nationally and sixth in the Big Ten with a little over a week before the early signing period begins.

That would be the best finish for Illinois in the national rankings since 2019, when it was 35th. That’s the last time the Illini were in the top 50.

