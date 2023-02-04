IOWA CITY, Iowa — Illinois had its second-half lead, but fouls and turnovers down the stretch proved to be the difference late.

Iowa beat Illinois 81-79 on Saturday with 46 second-half points, 22 coming from the free throw line. Illinois (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) had 14 turnovers, and struggled against Tony Perkins in the second half. The Iowa (14-8, 7-5) guard had a career-high 31 points, with 25 of them in the second half.

Matthew Mayer had a team-high 21 points while Jayden Epps added 16, but those performances couldn’t balance out the 22 fouls from the Illini. Iowa shot 26-for-30 from the charity stripe and had 16 points off Illinois turnovers.

A back-and-forth final minutes gave Illinois one final shot down three with 10 seconds left, but Epps missed a 3 before Coleman Hawkins was fouled on the rebound. Hawkins made the first before intentionally missing the second, but Illinois couldn’t grab the rebound before the buzzer.

Illinois took a 36-35 halftime lead after a 16-5 run late in the half. Mayer had 15 points in the first 16 minutes before going to the bench with foul trouble while Dain Dainja and Ty Rodgers each added six first-half points.

The Illini shot 50% from the field in the first half, but had nine turnovers. Iowa had nine points off those miscues as well as a possession where Illinois put up a 3 near the end of the half with the shot clock off instead of holding for the final shot. Epps missed the open look, while Kris Murray hit a 3 on the other end for the Hawkeyes.

After the break, a back-and-forth second half broke out with teams trading buckets. Illinois went up seven with 9:48 left after a dunk from Dainja to punctuate a second half run after Iowa took the lead at the beginning of the half.

After that point, Iowa scored 26 points down the stretch. With free throws late and a big 3 by Iowa wing Payton Sandfort with 1:23 left being the difference.

Next, Illinois hosts Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Illinois beats Wisconsin