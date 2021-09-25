Illinois falters late as Purdue rallies for victory

CHAMPAIGN — A true freshman running back, a veteran kicker and a stingy defense gave Illinois a chance to earn its second Big Ten win of the season. But in the end, Purdue did just enough Saturday to squeeze out a 13-9 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Trailing 9-6, backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell led the Boilermakers on a 10-play, 94-yard drive to take a 13-9 lead at the 5:44 mark of the fourth quarter. The possession was capped off by a 14-yard pass to TJ Sheffield, who front flipped into the end zone.

The Illini had one final drive to win the game and drove the ball down to Purdue's 19-yard line, but they were unable to score a touchdown. Quarterback Brandon Peters threw three straight incomplete passes to essentially end the game as Illinois was handed its fourth straight loss.

Josh McCray, the first true freshman to start at running back for the Illini since 2017, totaled 24 carries for a career-high 156 yards. Although he wasn't able to get in the end zone, he rarely went down on first contact. His tough running helped sixth-year kicker James McCourt have his most productive game of the year.

The super senior made 51- and 35-yard field goals in the second and third quarters, respectively, to tie the game at 6. He gave the Illini a 9-6 lead on a 45-yarder early in the fourth quarter before Purdue made its late rally.

Despite Illinois' stagnancy on offense, its defense had a stout performance for the second week in a row. After Purdue reached the red zone on its first drive, the Illini held the Boilermakers to a field goal and made it tough on them all game long, save for the Boilermakers' last, game-winning drive.

Safety Kerby Joseph and cornerback Tony Adams Jr. each had second half interceptions, but Illinois was hardly able to capitalize offensively.

Peters struggled for the second week in a row passing 14-of-26 for 100 yards.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0