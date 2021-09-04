Illinois falls to UTSA in Roadrunners' first game against Big Ten opponent

CHAMPAIGN — In the fourth quarter Saturday, Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski threw the ball to the back of the end zone as time expired and Casey Washington went up and caught it. But when Washington landed, he was out of bounds.

UTSA, facing its first Big Ten opponent in program history, held on for a 37-30 road victory.

Sitkowski, a Rutgers transfer who made his first Illini start, didn't even complete his first pass until the second quarter, which proved to be a big one. He threw a 31-yard touchdown to quarterback turned wide receiver Deuce Spann for just the second catch and first touchdown of Spann's career. As the redshirt freshman hauled in the pass, he was inches away from stepping out of bounds, before helping Illinois climb back from an early hole.

Sikowski's touchdown pass to Spann was Illinois' first points of the evening, closing a 14-0 deficit to 14-7. The fourth-year quarterback threw another touchdown later on in the second quarter, this time from 14 yards out, to tight end Daniel Barker to take the Illini into the half trailing 20-14.

But seemingly every time Illinois appeared to be on the brink of pulling even or taking the lead in the second half, it couldn't get over the hump. Sitkowski finished the day completing 22 of 42 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin dominated to the tune of 10 catches and a career-high 155 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown reception at the 12:37 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Illini responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Sitkowski to Barker on the very next drive, making the score 30-27 in favor of UTSA. However, they were unable to contain the Roadrunners, who returned the favor shortly thereafter with a 15-yard touchdown of their own on a run from Brenden Brady with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Brady, a senior running back, totaled 11 carries for 67 yards and two scores. Fellow running back Sincere McCormick, UTSA's all-time leading rusher, recorded the 11th 100-yard game of his career with 31 carries for 117 yards.

Trailing by seven points with 1:31 left to play, Illinois had one final drive, starting from its own 35-yard line, to try to get in the end zone and tie the game up. Sitkowski completed three passes to Isaiah Williams for three first downs. However, his last pass to Washington in traffic was a little too long.

Despite the loss, Barker, kicker James McCourt and Williams all had strong performances. Barker had five catches for 74 yards and a career-high two touchdowns, matching his touchdown total from all of last season. McCourt drilled 52-yard and 53-yard field goals in the second half to become the program's all-time leader in 50-yard field goals (six). Williams notched the first 100-yard receiving game of his career in just his second start at the position, finishing with eight catches for 101 yards.

Sitkowski started in place of usual starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who went down with a left shoulder injury in Illinois' season opener against Nebraska.

Peters was dressed Saturday but not play, although coach Brett Bielema mentioned early this week that he's "progressing nicely." The sixth-year senior could make his return next Saturday when Illinois plays at Virginia.

