Illinois falls to Northwestern, drops to 0-3 in Big Ten

EVANSTON — Illinois looked like it could be taking a small step out of a funk when Dain Dainja scored to put the Illini up five with 12:46 left.

Instead, Northwestern went on a 22-2 run to flip the game and beat Illinois 73-60 on Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Chase Audige finished with 21 points for the Wildcats. Matthew Mayer had a team-high 17 for Illinois.

The Illini (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten) are now off to their worst start in Big Ten Play since 2018-19, having lost four of their past five games against Power Five opponents. It’s the first time Illinois has lost to Northwestern since Jan. 6, 2019 in Evanston after eight-straight wins.

Illinois shot 39.7% from the field and 28.6% from 3, committing 29 fouls while Northwestern shot 32-for-40 from the free throw line. Illinois shot 6-for-10 from the stripe.

Illinois got off to a rough start from outside, shooting 3-for-14 from deep in the first half. It shot 9-for-12 from inside the arc in that period. That lack of aggressiveness meant that the Illini didn’t shoot a free throw in the first half and shot their first when Dainja split a pair with 13:23 left. Illinois shot - free throws the rest of the night.

Northwestern was 8-for-10 from the stripe, getting more paint touches with drives and cuts. The Wildcats went up 31-27 at the break behind 13 first-half points from Chase Audige.

Sencire Harris and Dain Dainja each kept their spots in the starting lineup. Harris sat early after picking up two fouls in the first 24 seconds. He didn’t play the rest of the half while Dainja also sat the final 6:50 in the first after picking up two fouls. Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps also had two fouls in the first half.

Epps carried the load for the offense after entering off the bench, scoring nine of the Illini’s first 20 points. He was the first player to get downhill consistently, with his first offensive possession being a kick-out assist to Matthew Mayer for a 3 with 15:39 left in the first.

Terrence Shannon Jr., the leading scorer for Illinois coming into the game averaging 17.8 points, didn’t score in the first 11:10 and had two points in the first half.

He got downhill late in the first and early in the second to dish out key assists. He finished with a team-high seven dimes including a pair to Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja as part of a 10-2 run to start the second half and give Illinois a 37-33 lead with 17:02 left.

Dainja had another layup to give the Illini their biggest lead at five, but after that things went immediately downhill for the Illinois offense. The Illini made five field goals the rest of the night.

Next, Illinois hosts No. 14 Wisconsin (10-2, 3-0 Big Ten) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

PHOTOS: Illinois defeats Bethune-Cookman Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball Bethune-Cookman Illinois Basketball