SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Illinois got its first taste of NCAA Tournament basketball in two decades, but it was a short stay.

A runaway second half meant No. 11 seed Mississippi State sent No. 11 seed Illinois home with a 70-56 loss on Wednesday in the First Four at Purcell Pavilion.

Makira Cook had 21 points and four assists for the Illini (22-10) while Genesis Bryant added 17.

The Bulldogs (21-10) started the second half on an 11-1 run to go up 10 early in the third, and led by 14 at the end of the quarter after outsourcing the Illini 21-8 in the period. Illinois went 10:52 without a field goal in the second half, Mississippi State going on a game-clinching 25-10 run in that span.The Bulldogs led by as many as 22.

Illinois got within 12 with 4:19 to go before the Bulldogs closed the deal down the stretch.

Mississippi State will play No. 6 seed Creighton in the first round on Friday.

Mississippi State used its size advantage to get on the boards early, with four offensive boards in the first 5:37 and eight in the first half. The Bulldogs got out to a 31-30 lead at the break.

Cook had 11 first-half points, while a couple of buckets from Adalia McKenzie in the second helped the Illini tread water while star big man Kendall Bostic sat the final 4:12 of the second with two fouls. Genesis Bryant missed the final 6:05 of the second with a pair of fouls as well.

Bostic looked hampered with a leg injury, going on an exercise bike whenever she went to the bench. She sat the final 9:10 and finished with two points, six rebounds, a block and two steals in 23 minutes.

Illinois had just two threes and three assists in the first half and none of either in the third. The Illini also didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half while the Bulldogs were 10 of 12 from the charity stripe.

Jessika Carter was a focal point for the Bulldogs, with the team’s first six points. She finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Brynn Shoup-Hill returned from a foot injury, playing near her hometown of Goshen, Indiana, with five rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes.

Illinois ends the 2022-23 season with its first postseason appearance since a WNIT appearance in 2012-13 and its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2002-03. The team had the most wins since the 1999-2000 in Shauna Green’s debut season in Champaign.

The Illini could return the entirety of that core next season, with their starting five all having eligibility for next season.

