Illinois falls to Indiana, has four-game win streak snapped

CHAMPAIGN — Indiana went to its All-American big time and time again, and Illinois couldn’t stop him.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks to snap the Illini’s win streak and hand them an 80-65 loss on Thursday.

Illinois (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) got out to a 4-0 lead, but then Indiana went to Jackson-Davis and he ripped the game out of the Illini’s hands.

He had 13 points in a first half where he made all six of his field goal attempts. That gave Indiana (12-6, 3-4) a 43-33 halftime lead and put them up by as many as 19 in the first period. Through rebounding, post entries and driving, the Hoosiers had 16 of their first 30 shots at the rim. Jordan Geronimo added 13 first-half points as well.

That continued in the second half, with the Hoosiers finishing with 52 points in the paint and shooting 21-for-26 on shots at the rim.

The game might have been out of hand at halftime if it wasn’t for a late 15-6 Illinois run spurred by Terrence Shannon Jr. and RJ Melendez. Shannon finished with a team-high 26 points while Melendez was the only other Illini in double figures with 10.

Shannon hit a pair of 3s while Melendez had five points in the final 48 seconds of the first half.

Illinois got within eight after a layup from Sencire Harris on the first possession of the second half, but Indiana led by double-digits for the rest of the way.

A Hoosier run pushed the lead to 21 with 10:19 left and included a technical on the Illinois bench with 16:52 left.

Illinois shot 9-for-23 from the free throw line, shooting a better percentage from 3 (42.1%) than at the charity stripe (39.1%).

Zacharie Perrin got his first career collegiate minutes for the Illini, checking in with a little under two minutes left.

Next, Illinois hosts Ohio State (10-8, 2-5) on Tuesday. The Buckeyes come in on a five-game losing streak.

