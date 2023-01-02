Illinois falls late to Mississippi State in ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA — Illinois only trailed for four seconds against Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but those proved to be the most crucial.

A 27-yard field goal by Massimo Biscardi with four ticks left and an Illinois final play that ended in an opponent score gave the Illini a 19-10 loss to No. 22 Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday.

The Illinois (8-5) offense managed just three points in the second half and was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Mississippi State (9-4) had 16 points in the fourth quarter after being down 10-3 at the start of the final frame.

Isaiah Williams was the primary outlet offensively for Illinois, with 114 yards receiving. In Aaron Henry’s debut as the Illini’s defensive coordinator, the unit surrendered 390 yards. It allowed 194 in the first three quarters before the Bulldogs had 196 in the final frame.

The Illini had a chance to get on the board early, but a sack took them to the edge of field goal range before Caleb Griffin missed a 52-yard field goal with 3:52 left in the first.

Mississippi State also squandered its first scoring opportunity. The Bulldogs had a first-and-goal at the Illinois seven-yard line before Johnny Newton tipped a pass and Matthew Bailey snatched it for a goal-line interception.

Newton had three tackles and two pass breakups in his homecoming, playing a half hour away from his hometown in St. Petersburg with over 60 friends and family in attendance.

It was Bailey’s third interception of his freshman season and came when he was starting for the first time in place of safety Sydney Brown, an All-American who opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Xavier Scott and Tyler Strain started in place of an injured Taz Nicholson and a NFL-bound Devon Witherspoon.

Kendall Smith got a pick on the next Mississippi State possession, his fifth of the season and a season-record 24 for the Illinois defense.

After that pick, Illinois opened the scoring with a 10-play 77-yard drive that ended with a DeVito 2-yard rushing score on a quarterback keeper with 2:49 left in the second.

Mississippi State put together a late drive to get a 37-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the half, cutting the Illinois lead to 7-3 before the break.

Griffin made his second attempt from 52 yards, a program bowl record, with 6:57 left in the third to put Illinois up 10-3.

Mississippi State drove down to answer and faced a 4th-and-2 at the Illinois 8-yard line with 14:54 left. The Bulldogs opted to go for it and Will Rogers found Justin Robinson, who got his foot down just inside the end zone to tie it at 10. The play was reviewed but the call stood without enough evidence to overturn it.

Illinois had a drive stall near midfield, before Mississippi State drove down in the final minutes before Biscardi’s game-winning kick.

Now, Illinois looks toward the 2023 season which starts Sept. 2 at home against Toledo.

