WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Illinois clawed all the way back, but it couldn’t seal the deal in its season finale.

Illinois was down 24 early in the second half, but Matthew Mayer tied it with 1:17 left. The No. 5 Purdue handled the game down the stretch starting with a clutch bucket by Zach Edey, handing Illinois a 73-67 loss on Sunday.

Illinois had deficits of 13 with 11:26 left and 10 with 6:18 left. Each time the Illini rallied in the second half. Then when the game was tied, Illinois had a turnover from Terrence Shannon Jr. and an airballed 3 by Mayer while the Boilermakers closed the deal at the free throw line.

The Illini got into their hole from the opening tip with the Boilermakers scoring the game’s first 11 points. Purdue went on a 14-2 run with Edey on the bench and outscored Illinois 26-7 to end the first half with a 21-point lead.

Illinois had 11 first-half turnovers, five of them from Shannon. He struggled at point guard early, getting his pocket picked bringing the ball up multiple times by Purdue guard Brandon Newman. Illinois finished with 15 turnovers while Purdue had 23 points off those miscues.

"I'm not sure it was as much their defense as just our inability and panic," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We didn't settle we never settled down."

A Mayer and-one got the Illini within three, but the Boilermakers made their final six shots from the field. Sencire Harris had a team-high seven points in the first half while Mayer added five.

Illinois had another poor shooting outing in the first half, finishing 1-for-8 from 3. The Illini shot 6-for-14 from deep in the second half, but some improved shooting wasn’t enough to pull them out of an early hole.

Coleman Hawkins got into foul trouble early, but hindered Zach Edey enough to hold him to 17 points and six rebounds on 6-of-13 shooting. Hawkins also ran some point guard, finishing with a team-high six assists and six points, four rebounds and two blocks.

"I can't tell you how good of a player Coleman Hawkins is," Underwood said.

Illinois was plus-12 in his 30 minutes on the court and minus-17 in the 10 minutes he sat.

Luke Goode had a career-high 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Mayer had a team-high 16 points, but shot 1-for-10 from 3. Shannon had 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting.

"Today's how I envisioned Luke all year," Underwood said. "You know, he did everything that maximized his ability. ... Man he does everything right and he does everything to help his team win."

Next, Illinois preps for the Big Ten Tournament. It’ll likely start play on Thursday in the second round of the tournament at the United Center in Chicago.

PHOTOS: Illinois falls on the road to Purdue Illinois Purdue Basketball Illinois Purdue Basketball Illinois Purdue Basketball Illinois Purdue Basketball Illinois Purdue Basketball Illinois Purdue Basketball Illinois Purdue Basketball Illinois Purdue Basketball Illinois Purdue Basketball Illinois Purdue Basketball Illinois Purdue Basketball