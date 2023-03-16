DES MOINES, Iowa — Another early hole meant an early end to the Illini’s postseason stay.

No. 9 seed Illinois ended its season Thursday with a 73-63 loss to No. 8 seed Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. It’s the third straight year the Illini have made the tournament and have been eliminated in the first weekend.

Arkansas led by 15 points with 12:30 left, and Illinois battled back to get within five with 2:29 left. Then Arkansas closed out the game with free throws.

Terrence Shannon Jr. didn’t score in the first 16:10, but had eight points in the final minutes of the first half and finished with a team-high 20 points in what could be his final game in an Illini uniform.

Illinois (20-13) had four field goals in the first 14:57 after another slow offensive start and trailed by 10 at the break after shooting 27.6% from the field. Seven of the nine players for Illinois turned the ball over in the opening period, with nine turnovers in total leading to 13 points for the Razorbacks.

Illinois finished with 17 turnovers, while Arkansas had 19 points off those miscues. The Illini also shot 17-for-26 from the free throw line.

Matthew Mayer ended his Illinois career with two points. After carrying the team on offense at times during conference play as the team’s top outside shooter, he finished the season shooting 1-for-20 from beyond the arc in the final three games. He sat the final 10:28.

Luke Goode came off the bench for some quality minutes in the Illini’s last game of the season for the second straight year. He had six points on 2 of 4 shooting with four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 23 minutes. RJ Melendez had all 10 of his points in the second half.

Now, Illinois turns to next season where it could return young players and build in the transfer portal for another offseason. Mayer is out of eligibility and will try to get selected in the NBA Draft this summer. Shannon and Hawkins could join him in declaring for the draft, though both also have one year of eligibility remaining to use as well.

Illinois is also currently set to return freshman contributors Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris along with sophomores Goode and RJ Melendez.

PHOTOS: Illinois loses to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball