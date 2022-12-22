Illinois falls apart in Braggin' Rights loss to Missouri

ST. LOUIS — After the first six minutes, the Braggin’ Rights game unraveled for Illinois.

Missouri went on a big run in the middle of the first half and then dominated No. 16 Illinois for the rest of the night. An offense stuck in neutral once again was the culprit in the Illini’s 93-71 loss at the Enterprise Center on Thursday.

It was Illinois' second-straight loss to a Power 5 team after a loss to Penn State on Dec. 10. The Illini were outscored by 37 combined points in those games. That came after a win over then-No. 2 Texas, but it has been rough sledding for the team since that win on Dec. 6.

Illinois was outplayed in nearly every facet of the game by its bordering rival. Missouri shot 59.3% while Illinois shot 40.3%. Missouri had 23 assists to 10 turnovers while Illinois had just 10 assists and turned the ball over 17 times.

The Illini’s issues scoring the ball were the most deadly. For the fourth-straight game the Illini had a stretch of over five minutes where it didn’t make a field goal. This time it was an 8:46 stretch in the middle of the first half during the Tigers' big run.

Illinois was up 12-10 with 14:05 left in the first, but offense stagnated like it had often the past two weeks while Missouri went on a 27-5 run.

Illinois forced 3s against a packed Missouri defense, shooting 1-for-15 from outside in the first half and 7-for-31 overall.

Missouri’s offense got out and ran in transition while the Illini couldn’t get a lid off the basket. The Tigers got out to a 51-27 halftime lead and led by as many as 35.

During a lot of points in the first half, Dain Dainja putbacks were the Illini’s best form of offense. Between 14:48 in the first half and Coleman Hawkins’ bucket with 37 seconds left in the half, Dainja was the only Illini to make a shot.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had a team-high 22 points, but he struggled from the field again. After a standout shooting performance in an upset of UCLA, Shannon has struggled from outside recently. He’s 2-for-22 from outside in his past five games.

Matthew Mayer had 16 points while Jayden Epps and some freshmen were on the court and led a late run to cut into the deficit slightly. Epps had 12 points off the bench.

Skyy Clark started the game, but struggled at times defensively. He didn’t play the final 16:20.

Next, Illinois hosts Bethune-Cookman at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

