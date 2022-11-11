Illinois faces pivotal game in Big Ten West race vs. Purdue

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema has a session every week with the Illinois team titled: "Where we’re at in college football."

That means when the Illini (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) host Purdue (11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2), the Big Ten West title implications won’t be lost on the players.

Purdue (5-4, 3-3) is in a three-way tie in second in the division, a game behind Illinois. The Boilermakers and Northwestern are the only division foes Illinois hasn’t beaten and earned a tiebreaker over since they are the only two in the division yet to play Illinois.

A win would give Illinois either a tiebreaker and a one-game lead or a multiple-game lead over every other division opponent with two games left.

“If we win two of our last three, we get to six, and if it's against the right opponents, you have six wins with a tiebreaker advantage against everybody except for Purdue since we haven't played them,” Bielema said. “Those things are very relevant."

That matchup against the Boilermakers features a Jeff Brohm offense that focuses a lot on the passing game.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell leads the conference in passing yards per game, while top receiver Charlie Jones, an Iowa transfer, is the Big Ten’s leading receiver.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon will spend a lot of time matched up with Jones — another chance for Witherspoon against one of the Big Ten's top target.

Witherspoon and Quan Martin held Nebraska’s No. 1 receiver Trey Palmer to one catch and one yard two weeks ago. Witherspoon held Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman to two catches for 26 yards last week.

“There aren’t too many Spoons out there, which is why if I were a betting man I’d say he’s going to be drafted pretty high,” Walters said. “He is unique in the fact that the more emotional he makes the game, the better his technique is, the more detailed he is, and that is hard to do. Not a lot of people can do that. When he’s like that with his opponents, it makes it hard on them."

Witherspoon is set for an All-Big Ten season, leading the conference in passes defended with 11 and being a big part of the top scoring defense in college football.

“You can’t create a corner better than what you’ve got in Devon Witherspoon,” Walters said.

The Purdue offense has also turned to the ground game, rushing for over 40 yards a game more than last season. Devon Mockobee leads the team with 626 rushing yards and six scores.

Illinois' offense had its struggles in a 23-15 loss to Michigan State. It had over 400 total yards, but failed to finish drives.

“Listen, it was all of us,” offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “We all had our moments where we didn’t perform very well. Obviously when you score 15 points in a game, it’s not good enough to win hardly any games. We have to all play better. Our line will bounce back, I think, this week.”

With a division title possibly hanging in the balance, a bounce-back game would go a long way.

"I think everybody is in tune with what’s at stake still for us," Lunney said.