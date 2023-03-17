DES MOINES, Iowa — Moments after an Arkansas player came from behind to swipe the ball away from Coleman Hawkins, Brad Underwood turned and kicked the scorer’s table in frustration.

The play sapped the momentum from the team’s late comeback and with a little under two minutes to go in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it was clear the Illini were on their way to an early tournament exit.

That exit, a 73-63 loss to No. 8 seed Arkansas as a No. 9 seed, was the end of a roller coaster season with its own frustrations that came with a roster full of new faces.

After losing all five starters and over 85% of its minutes from last year, Illinois bet on new faces from its recruiting class and the transfer portal.

As Illinois exited the court for the final time this season, it saw Texas enter. It was a subtle reminder of the highs the team hit, but couldn’t sustain with a brand-new roster. The Illini that beat the two-seed Longhorns in December in New York couldn’t snap the program’s streak of being without a Sweet 16 appearance since 2005.

It limped to the finish line winning just seven of its final 15 games after being ranked as high as 16th in the AP poll.

"I've been around basketball 36 years, you just don't throw a group together," Underwood said. "I don't care if you're the Golden State Warriors, you don't do it without chemistry and time. That's part of the new world we're living in. We're going to have to do it on speed dial a lot."

Individual players had their moments, like Terrence Shannon Jr.’s inferno to lead the team to a non conference win over UCLA, another two seed in this year’s Big Dance.

Matthew Mayer helped the Illini string together some wins in conference play. Coleman Hawkins came up big in wins against Wisconsin and was the team’s connector.

When it came to crunch time, an end of the season slide showed the lack of consistency and on-court cohesion. Illinois once again had trouble consistently running its offense and that manifested in an early NCAA Tournament exit and that chemistry never quite came together.

"Probably the hardest part was everyone's buying into their roles on the team," Shannon said. "But I wouldn't trade this group of guys for anybody."

Illinois was one of 25 teams to return less than 15% of its minutes from last season. It was the only one of those to make the tournament, with that number being a reminder of the complete overhaul Brad Underwood and his staff overtook this offseason.

“We had an opportunity. I love our team. They fought. They never hung their heads,” Underwood said. “They never quit. We forget that we're one of the youngest teams in the Power Five. We forget we lost so much from the last couple teams. So to put a group together and have them fight and compete speaks volumes to these young guys and their character. You know, we knew there would be ups and downs.”

A good portion of the reasons for that inconsistency came on the offensive end. Illinois struggled to run offense all season, and relied on freshman point guards.

The initial solution, Skyy Clark, wasn’t on the floor in Des Moines due to a personal leave from the team midseason. Instead, he announced his commitment as a transfer to Louisville minutes after the final buzzer of the Illini’s loss sounded. The midseason loss of Clark wasn't something the staff or team could have known ahead of time crafting the roster, but it made the position group thinner.

Illinois didn’t have an older guard like Trent Frazier, Andres Feliz or Ayo Dosunmu, and that void was felt.

"I missed them a lot," Hawkins said. "Trent was a great player who could get you into sets. He'll call a set. I mean, I don't know. I think we definitely needed a veteran point guard on this team. We counted on a freshman point guard and I don't know what happened, but he obviously quit halfway through the season."

The lack of depth and inexperience at guard meant the offense stagnated or just had trouble getting quickly into sets. In most of the team’s games this season it wasn’t able to run the first play that the coaching staff called, and struggled to run set plays consistently in general.

"I think if we're being honest, I think it's, it's hard because the college game for these guys wasn't on the same level," Hawkins said. "It's no disrespect, but the intelligence piece was there as far as having the right knowledge for college basketball and creating advantages. So I think that's when we kind of get disconnected."

The Illini talked about being a team that was built for March that would right the ship and peak in the postseason, being their best version when the stakes were highest and find a way to fix issues with on-court execution and chemistry. On Thursday, this season’s group ran out of time.

"I think we had every single piece we needed to win and we just didn't come together," Ty Rodgers said.

PHOTOS: Illinois loses to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball