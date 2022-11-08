Illinois emphasizing red zone focus at practice

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema made a slight change to the practice plan this week.

After some drives into opponent territory came up empty in the loss to Michigan State, an emphasis for later in the week has been moved up on the schedule.

​​"We'll work red area earlier in the week than we ever have and put more emphasis on it in practice," Bielema said. "Because that's one thing I do know, the more you practice, hopefully the better you prepare."

That’s been an area of focus for the team since those struggles hurt the Illini in a loss to Indiana. But on Saturday, Illinois scored one 1-of-4 red zone possessions.

“There’s a balance there between, ‘Man, I’d like to call that one over again,’ or, ‘We’ve got to execute better,’” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “Regardless, whatever it is, we tell the players all the time whether it’s execution or play call, the bottom line is we — we— are not getting it done and didn’t get it done on Saturday. That falls squarely on me. We’ve got to be better in those situations.”

Secondary has injuries

Illinois lost two of its top three corners during the first half, with Taz Nicholson and Terrell Jennings both exiting with injuries. There was no update on their status, or of Seth Coleman's — he also left the game with an injury.

"From an injury standpoint, really no updates from where we kind of left the game on Saturday. Expect all those guys that ended the game to be back with us," Bielema said.

Nicholson and Coleman are currently going through concussion protocol.

"When they clear their appropriate procedures then they could or could not be cleared," Bielema said.

If the Illini have to go without Jennings or Nicholson, then it might mean more time for Xavier Scott or Tyler Strain. Those were the players who stepped into playing time Saturday.

No matter who it is, the defensive scheme or style won’t change.

“I was proud of the way those guys came in and executed,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “It’s just the next man up mentality and everybody focusing on their job. I think that’s what the message is going to be this week to our defense — just do your job. When we have done that, we’ve been really successful and played at a really high level.”

Joseph having success

In similar fashion as last season for the Illini, Kerby Joseph has carved a bigger role and forced takeaways as a rookie for the Detroit Lions.

After having two forced fumbles in the past two weeks, Joseph had a pair of interceptions, 10 tackles and three passes defended against the Packers. His role has steadily increased throughout the season as he’s broken out after being a third round pick, though he is in concussion protocol after leaving the game with injury.

Walters looked back at Joseph’s meteoric rise for the Illini last season, which began with Joseph’s performance against Iowa.

“On the bus ride back, that was the first time we were watching the tape and was like, ‘Man, he might be gone,’” Walters said. “He can come back and get his degree. Throughout the course of the year he kept making plays that you see guys make on Sundays.”