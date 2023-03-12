CHAMPAIGN — For the third straight year, Illinois basketball is going dancing.

The Illini were put in the field as the No. 9 seed in the West Region on Sunday by the selection committee.

Illinois plays No. 8 seed Arkansas in the first round on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. The Razorbacks were 20-13 this season with an 8-10 record in the SEC in the regular season.

The Illini would play the winner of No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 16 seed Howard if it advances to the second round on Saturday.

The Illini played the Jayhawks in a secret scrimmage before the season.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

