CHAMPAIGN — Dylan Rosiek got a rough introduction to football from his older brother Jake.

Playing up an age level, in Dylan’s first practice, Jake got the best of him and put him into the turf. Dylan came back the next day determined to get even.

“I’m coming back the next practice mad as ever and coming back for my retaliation,” Dylan said. “I put him on his butt and that just sparked it. I was ready to play after that.”

Dylan Rosiek has taken that attitude throughout his career. He was a three-star high school recruit who was a special teamer and reserve as a redshirt freshman last year for Illinois.

He got his first start and led the Illini with eight tackles in the season opener at linebacker opposite mainstay Tarique Barnes. He spent a good portion of that playing as a quarterback spy on Toledo star Dequan Finn.

When he continues his season in a bigger role that includes starters snaps and special teams work, he’ll carry that spark with him.

“It’s the same thing I think if you lose that, that amount of fun that competition the game kind of dies, you know what I mean?” Rosiek said. “You can’t you can’t lose that. If you’re not having fun in the game, what is it for?”

Debut reinforced confidence in Altmyer

Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. had a bird’s eye view of new quarterback Luke Altmyer’s debut from the booth and saw some of the intangibles from the spring and fall come out on the field.

Altmyer responded after a pick to lead a comeback that included a late game-winning field goal drive.

“Most of all, he had poise in kind of a tough situation and did what a quarterback is supposed to do: help his team win the game,” Lunney said. “That part was really positive.”

Receiver Isaiah Williams saw it too. Altmyer won over his teammates and the locker room during the offseason after transferring in, and his performance and ability to make a late fourth down through while taking a hit earned more belief.

“It reinforced everything, really,” Williams said. “It just makes it easier for us to get behind him now because now he has done it in a game. Because sometimes, like in practice, of course you want people to make plays and it’s good to make plays and it gives you confidence going into the game. But once you are able to do the same thing in a game that you were doing during camp, it’s huge for the team and it just builds momentum and it has everybody behind right now.”

Strain in concussion protocol, Bailey making progress

Illinois had a couple of players leave during the season opener due to injuries or cramps, but only Tyler Strain looks to have his status up in the air for Friday.

Starting offensive lineman Zy Crisler and Isaiah Adams each left last week’s game, but both are set to play again this week after recent progress for Adams after a knee injury.

“All the x-rays and MRIs were negative. Really like the progress he’s made in the last 24 hours,” Bielema said about Adams.

Starting corner Tyler Strain is in concussion protocol after leaving in the middle of the game Saturday. Elijah Mc-Cantos filled in for him in the secondary at nickel while Xavier Scott moved to corner.

Tyson Rooks was out for the season opener, but Bielema said he would have been part of the rotation if healthy. He’s set to return this week.

Another secondary addition down the road is Matthew Bailey, who missed the opener with a foot injury from the spring. Bielema has recently targeted the team’s game against Penn State on Sept. 16 as a possible return date.