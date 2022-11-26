Illinois downs Northwestern 41-3 in regular-season finale

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois needed a win to keep its Big Ten divisional hopes alive.

The Illni did just that, taking care of their own business with a 41-3 win on the road against Northwestern. Sydney Brown had a pair of defensive touchdowns with two picks and a fumble recovery.

The Illini never trailed and won the Land of Lincoln trophy for the second-straight season, but Indiana fell at home against rival Purdue 30-16, and the Boilermakers secured the Big Ten division crown in part due to a win at Illinois on Nov. 12.

The Illini snapped a three-game losing streak in the regular season finale. Chase Brown has been the Illini’s star rusher this season, but it was his backup Reggie Love who opened the scoring and stole the show on offense.

Love came in for a drive while Brown was shaken up and taken to the injury tent and had six carries for 43 yards on the team’s second drive, punctuating it with a 2-yard score with 5:22 left in the first. He finished with a career-high 81 yards on 10 carries.

Northwestern looked set to tie in the second quarter driving on the edge of the red zone, but then Devon Witherspoon stepped in.

The Illini corner jumped a route and grabbed a pick before weaving through players and being tripped up at the Northwestern 28, nearly taking the pick back for a score. Five plays later, Caleb Griffin made a 23-yard field goal and Illinois went up 10-0 with 7:57 left in the second.

Northwestern had two more drives into Illinois territory, but both ended in interceptions. Alec Bryant tracked Wildcats running back Evan Hull out of the backfield and tipped a ball into the hands of Sydney Brown. Witherspoon then got his second pick of the game on a hail mary at the end of the half.

In between those turnovers, Tommy DeVito had a 2-yard score on a quarterback sneak and Illinois went into the half up 17-0.

Caleb Griffin had a 43-yard field goal with 8:51 left in the third to put the Illini up 20 before they held on comfortably the rest of the way.

On the following possession, Sydney Brown foiled another Northwestern drive in opponent territory when he pounced on a loose ball from a poor exchange and took it 53 yards for a fumble return score to put Illinois up 27-0.

Less than four minutes after that score, Brown snagged a pick and sped down the sideline for a 39-yard pick-six. That put the Illini up 34-0 after three. Northwestern got a field goal to get on the board in the fourth.

Brown became the leader in the Big Ten in interceptions with six. That mark is also tied for tops in the FBS.

With the win, Illinois has its best regular season win total since 2007, when the Illini finished 9-4 and made the Rose Bowl under Ron Zook. It also snapped a three-game losing streak and responded after a loss in the final seconds last week on the road at Michigan.

Next, Illinois waits for its bowl assignment which will likely come on Dec. 4 after the College Football Playoff field is announced.