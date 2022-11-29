Illinois' Devon Witherspoon named Big Ten's top defensive back; 10 defenders All-Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN — Devon Witherspoon joined Illinois as a zero-star recruit out of high school. He’ll likely leave the Illini as a first-team All-Big Ten selection and as the top defensive back in the conference.

Witherspoon won the Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year Award on Tuesday, and is likely to declare for the NFL Draft after this season as a projected first or second round pick.

Witherspoon joined defensive lineman Johnny Newton as a member of both the coaches and media All-Big Ten first teams. Safety Sydney Brown was a member of the first team by the coaches and a second-team selection by the media.

Slot corner and safety Quan Martin was a second team selection while lineman Keith Randolph made the third team.

Linebacker Isaac Darkangelo, linebacker Tarique Barnes, edge Seth Coleman, edge Gabe Jacas, and safety Kendall Smith were all named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Witherspoon was sixth in the country in passes defended with 16 and had three picks. Brown was tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with six, two of them coming in the season finale against Northwestern.

Newton had 13 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks while Martin played all over the secondary. Injuries to corners forced him to play some on the outside late in the season, and he also played in the slot or as a deep safety. Martin had 11 passes defended with three picks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Kicker Caleb Griffin was named a conference honorable mention selection. He was 13-for-17 on field goals and 31-for-31 on extra points.

Offensive awards and All-conference teams will be announced Wednesday by the Big Ten.