Illinois' Devon Witherspoon named Big Ten's top defensive back; 10 defenders All-Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN — Devon Witherspoon joined Illinois as a zero-star recruit out of high school. He’ll likely leave the Illini as a first-team All-Big Ten selection and as the top defensive back in the conference.
Witherspoon won the Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year Award on Tuesday, and is likely to declare for the NFL Draft after this season as a projected first or second round pick.
Witherspoon joined defensive lineman Johnny Newton as a member of both the coaches and media All-Big Ten first teams. Safety Sydney Brown was a member of the first team by the coaches and a second-team selection by the media.
Slot corner and safety Quan Martin was a second team selection while lineman Keith Randolph made the third team.
Linebacker Isaac Darkangelo, linebacker Tarique Barnes, edge Seth Coleman, edge Gabe Jacas, and safety Kendall Smith were all named honorable mention All-Big Ten.
Witherspoon was sixth in the country in passes defended with 16 and had three picks. Brown was tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with six, two of them coming in the season finale against Northwestern.
Newton had 13 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks while Martin played all over the secondary. Injuries to corners forced him to play some on the outside late in the season, and he also played in the slot or as a deep safety. Martin had 11 passes defended with three picks and a pair of forced fumbles.
Kicker Caleb Griffin was named a conference honorable mention selection. He was 13-for-17 on field goals and 31-for-31 on extra points.
Offensive awards and All-conference teams will be announced Wednesday by the Big Ten.
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois ends regular season with win over Northwestern
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois Northwestern Football
Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois Northwestern Football
Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith celebrated in victory formation on the final play. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., during a Sept. 10 in Champaign, Ill. Witherspoon was named the top defensive back in the Big Ten on Tuesday.
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (4) and linebacker Seth Coleman (49) celebrate after Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne was sacked during a Nov. 5 game in Champaign, Ill. Newton was named to the All-Big Ten first team while Coleman was an honorable mention selection. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)