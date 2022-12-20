Illinois' Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown set for NFL futures after meteoric rises

CHAMPAIGN — Sydney Brown and Devon Witherspoon never imagined they'd be sitting at a podium talking about their NFL futures a few short years ago.

Neither were highly recruited — Sydney Brown as a late addition to Illinois’ 2018 class and Devon WItherspoon as a zero-star recruit out of high school.

Both are likely NFL Draft picks after finishing their careers with the Illini. Both announced Saturday that they’d forgo the team’s bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“You can tell the emotions with both of ‘em,” coach Bret Bielema said. “I know it wasn’t an easy decision, but it was something they eventually came to, and all I want to do is support ‘em.”

Witherspoon ended his career as a consensus All-American — the first for the Illini since 2011 — and as one of the best collegiate defensive backs in the country. He’ll get a plaque at Grange Grove and have his jersey hung in the practice facility.

“I still haven’t soaked it all in yet until I get a chance to see it,” Witherspoon said. “Just the chance to be remembered forever here at this place, that right there just holds so much weight on my heart. I just thank God for that. It just means a lot to me. It’s just a surreal feeling, man. Like I said, I haven’t had the chance to soak it all up yet. But it’s just a wonderful feeling to know that I will be remembered forever in this place.”

It’s the cherry on top of a meteoric rise for Witherspoon. He was a Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2021 and started 10 games in his first two seasons. Then he had a breakout year as a Thorpe Award finalist, being named one of the top three defensive backs in college football.

Now he’s a projected first-round pick.

“This year just took off for me, and I’m just proud to be where I am today,” Witherspoon said.

Bielema said he saw that change and growth during the offseason. Witherspoon had been a good starter, but turned into a star player.

“Something clicked in the spring,” Bielema said. “Something happened within him that kind of took his play to a different level. I could see it unfold in the fall camp, and I could really see him turn into something that was just different.”

Brown had his moments previously and came into the season as one of the team’s stars alongside his brother Chase.

Sydney lived up to that billing with an All-Big Ten season. He tied for the national lead in interceptions at the end of the regular season.

Brown and Witherspoon both credited Bielema and the coaching staff in playing a large role in those turnarounds.

“You look at me from coming in here as a freshman a few years ago to where I am now, these past two years have changed my life completely,” Brown said. “It’s a testament to Coach B and everything he’s done. I wouldn’t be the player I am without the Football 101 sessions and everything we’ve done over time to put us in this position.”

“Yeah, for real,” Witherspoon quickly added.

"I owe everything to Coach B," Witherspoon said. "... I just really just want to take the time out and tell you: Thank you, Coach B, for putting up with us and believing in us and giving us this opportunity to play at the next level."

With both already having secured the opportunity to play at the next level, there wasn’t much for them to gain by participating. Illinois also now has more time to prepare and give experience to the young players who will be stepping into their spots next season.

Still, that didn't make it an easy decision to opt out of the team’s biggest bowl game in over a decade.

“It was tough (to opt out),” Brown said. “I’m a captain of this team. It’s not easy. I love these guys. I’ve poured it out here for five years. I’m going to tear up because I love this place. Where it’s taken me over the past five years. I’ll forever be in debt for what they’ve given me over time.”

Both players were a big part of a defense that was the regular season leader in points allowed per game, and a big part of the program’s turnaround over the previous couple of seasons.

“For me personally as a head coach, these two guys represent anything I could ever ask for,” Bielema said.

Close 1 of 9 Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes was a special teams player and backup linebacker back in 2019 and used the bowl practices as development for future years. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Illini and is trying to get a waiver to return this season. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams made his debut at wide receiver with a couple snaps in the team's bowl game in 2019. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019. Illinois ends regular season with win over Northwestern 1 of 9 Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes was a special teams player and backup linebacker back in 2019 and used the bowl practices as development for future years. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Illini and is trying to get a waiver to return this season. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams made his debut at wide receiver with a couple snaps in the team's bowl game in 2019. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Palczewski has seen a turnaround while he's been a part of the program and has become the program record holder in starts. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019.