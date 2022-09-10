Illinois defense dominates in 24-3 win over Virginia

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois struggled defensively when it traveled to Virginia a year ago. That wasn’t the case when the Illini hosted the Cavaliers this year.

The Illinois defense showed more evidence of its turnaround, leading the way to a 24-3 win over Virginia on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The unit forced eight three-and-outs that gave the Illini a comfortable win despite four turnovers.

Virginia managed 222 total yards on the afternoon. It had 42 points and 556 yards a season ago.

"For us to be where we are now coming out of this Virginia game compared to last year when we came out of Virginia game, especially defensively, it tells me a lot about where we are as a program," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said.

Pressure was the key for the Illinois defense. Seth Coleman got his first sack — and the Illini’s second — of the season. The edge rush had a bounce-back week and the interior of the line, namely Keith Randolph, continued to get pressure and harassed Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Freshman Gabe Jacas added two sacks, while the Illini had six quarterback hurries.

The secondary was able to keep the stable of Cavaliers receivers at bay, with an often-running Armstrong completing 13 of his 32 passes for 180 yards and a pair of interceptions.

Those numbers were a stark difference from a year ago when Armstrong tore the Illini apart for 405 yards and five touchdowns.

"We've got talented players," Bielema said. "... The way (defensive coordinator) Ryan (Walters) and (defensive backs coach) Aaron (Henry) coach them and teach them some sound fundamentals, the pass breakups. And then pass rush, I thought our pass rush took a big jump this week."

On the offensive end, some struggles from last week still lingered. Illinois had three fumbles in the first half, with Tommy DeVito throwing an interception on the second play from scrimmage. Chase Brown finished with 146 yards on the ground, his third game over 140 yards this season, but fumbled on the second drive of the game.

Those turnovers featured a Pat Bryant fumble just shy of the goal line and into the end zone, and a strip sack on DeVito. That meant a similar storyline to last week for an offense that moved the ball with 394 total yards but still left some points on the board.

"It's a correctable moment to play the way we did, right?" Bielema said. "And win the way that we did."

The Cavaliers were only able to get three points from those turnovers with a 42-yard field goal from Brendan Farrel opening the scoring with 11:08 left in the first.

Illinois got on the board with a timely bounce later in the period. Virginia’s Billy Kemp coughed up a punt return that got tipped into the end zone before freshman Matthew Bailey fell on it to give the Illini a 7-3 lead with 5:38 left in the first.

It was Bailey’s first score in his third-career game. A true freshman who was a star of fall camp by making the two-deep after enrolling in the fall also featured in dime packages in the first half. He also got a diving pick with 10:57 left in the fourth.

Bailey’s score started a run of 24 unanswered points for the Illini, with a pair of touchdown passes from DeVito — to tight ends Michael Marchese and Tip Reiman — pushing the Illinois lead to 21-3 at halftime.

Marchese, a walk-on who has played safety, linebacker and tight end/fullback, beat the Virginia defense on a wheel route for his first score of his career in his sixth season. Reiman got the second score of his career on a play-action pass at the goal line.

After DeVito started 0-for-2 passing with a pick, he completed 13 straight passes before cooling off with the offense in the second half. He finished 17-for-25 for 196 yards with two scores and an interception.

"We're moving the ball," Bielema said. "Tommy does a really good job, obviously. You know Chase is a special player. I know he went for whatever it was 140 (yards) again. I've been around some good ones but he's a very dynamic, special player, but even he put one on the ground today. We can't have those moments but there's a lot of guys playing good football."

In the second half, Illinois drove down the field in the middle of the third quarter, but a missed field goal by Caleb Griffin from 31 yards out kept the lead to 18 with 8:27 left in the third. Griffin made a 24-yard field goal with 3:32 left in the third.

The defense held on for the rest of the game, including a goal-line stand late in the fourth, to keep the Cavaliers out of the end zone.

Next, Illinois has a bye week before it hosts Chattanooga on Sept. 22.