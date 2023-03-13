CHAMPAIGN — A year ago, Kendall Smith was at the Illinois practice facility watching his former teammates go through their pro day.

Smith had recently made the decision to stay at Illinois for a sixth season, he hadn’t started a game yet for the Illini and one thought went through his mind.

“I was sitting up there watching the pro day from last year and I was like, 'You know, I got one year to make it happen,'' Smith said.

On Friday, Smith got a step closer to making that professional dream happen. He went through his pro day, along with 14 of his teammates from the previous season.

This time after a season as a full-time starter that ended with five interceptions and All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. That gives him a legitimate shot at being a late round pick or an undrafted free agent.

"Here we are a year later, I just had my pro day and I did really well, so I'm happy about that," Smith said.

He worked out Friday in front of 55 scouts from all 32 NFL teams, an increase over the past two seasons, according to Illinois coach Bret Bielema.

Behind defensive backs Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin, who each received combine invites, Smith is trying to be the fourth defensive back drafted.

"I think I've got a good tape," Smith said. "I think you know, I showed I can take the ball away, I showed I can come down and make tackles in space. I played special teams for five years, so that shouldn't be a question about if I can do that or not, and I think I put on a good show today."

Witherspoon to have private pro day

Witherspoon wanted to participate in the pro day Friday, but hadn’t fully recovered from a hamstring injury. That means he’ll wait until April 5 where he’ll do a private workout in front of NFL scouts.

It should be well-attended, with a lot of teams returning to Champaign with Witherspoon being a potential top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. If he is in the top half of the first round, he will be the highest picked Illini since 1996.

First, he’ll go through tests and run in front of NFL scouts. He was measured at the combine and is smaller in stature at 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds, but there aren’t a lot of qualms with his tape and production as an All-American this season.

“It’s cool. I just got to go out there and be me. That’s the only thing I think about,” Witherspoon said.

Martin impresses at combine

Quan Martin did not participate at the Illini’s pro day, but returned to Champaign after an impressive combine performance where he raised his stock.

He had a 44-inch vertical jump, tops for safeties and any player regardless of position at the combine.

The vertical jump wasn’t a surprise for Martin, a player who entered dunk contests in high school.

“I’ve been a jumper all my life,” Martin said.

He also had a 4.46 second 40-yard dash time, proving his athleticism to scouts.

"That I was the best DB out there," Martin said with a smile on what he proved. "That's all there was to prove man. But, obviously just showcasing my speed, my ability to run, jump, and the fluidity and my drills and stuff."

That performance might have helped solidify Martin as a day two pick, though there is still over a month left in the pre draft process.

