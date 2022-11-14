Illinois cruises past Monmouth behind Terrence Shannon Jr.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got off to a furious start with three buckets in the first minute, and that was par for the course on a high-scoring night.

The No. 19 Illini cruised past Monmouth for a 103-65 win behind 30 points from Terrence Shannon Jr. and 21 from Jayden Epps. The Illini were up 8-0 just 52 seconds into the game and never trailed.

After starting the last game 1-for-18 from the field, the Illini made their first five shots and started 13-for-16 from the field.

Illinois never trailed against a buy game opponent in its tuneup for games against UCLA and either Virginia or Baylor later this week.

Shannon made a couple of early 3s and got out in the open court where he was a blur. After tying his career-high in the season-opener he set his career high in the first 25 minutes.

Shannon was the first Illinois player to get 30 points in a game since Kofi Cockburn had 37 against Wisconsin in February.

Shannon has quickly become the Illini’s top scoring option and is averaging 22.7 points through three games — more than double his scoring average of 10.4 points from last year at Texas Tech.

Illinois made open shots and also got more dribble penetration and ball movement. The Illini had 21 assists, with Skyy Clark having a team-high six with just two turnovers. In the highest-scoring game of the season Illinois shot 59.7% from the field and 42.4% from 3.

Dain Dainja had another productive night off the bench with 15 points and four rebounds while Epps had a second straight game in double figures as a spark plug in those second-team lineups, hitting a team-high five 3s. Illinois made 14 triples overall.

Illinois’ token pressure got a couple 10-second calls and forced Monmouth into 24 turnovers that allowed Illinois to get out in transition and up the tempo.

Next, Illinois will play No. 8 UCLA at 8:30 p.m. on Friday in Las Vegas at Continental Tire Main Event. Illinois will then play either No. 5 Baylor or No. 16 Virginia on Sunday.