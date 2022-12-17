Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon declares for the NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois cornerback and consensus All-American Devon Witherspoon declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday, he released on Twitter.
Thank you ILLINI NATION! 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/e5naZ0M07Q— Devon Witherspoon (@DevonWitherspo1) December 17, 2022
Witherspoon had 32 tackles, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions in the 2021 season as a junior. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as well.
He'll also opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl with safety Sydney Brown. Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) plays Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 SEC) on Jan. 2 in Tampa.