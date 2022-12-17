 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon declares for the NFL Draft

Virginia Illinois Football

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia's Lavel Davis Jr., during a Sept. 10 in Champaign, Ill. Witherspoon was named the top defensive back in the Big Ten on Tuesday.

 Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois cornerback and consensus All-American Devon Witherspoon declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday, he released on Twitter.

Witherspoon had 32 tackles, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions in the 2021 season as a junior. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as well.

He'll also opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl with safety Sydney Brown. Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) plays Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 SEC) on Jan. 2 in Tampa. 

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

