CHAMPAIGN — One of the reasons Devon Witherspoon vaulted from a zero-star recruit to an All-American was his unwavering confidence.

That was on display again when he was on the phone with his former college position coach, Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, before his personal pro day on Wednesday at the team’s practice facility.

Henry called him and asked him if he was nervous. After all, Witherspoon would be running the 40-yard dash and working out with dozens of NFL scouts and coaches eyes glued to his every move. His potential landing spot in the first round, and millions of dollars, would potentially be at stake.

“For what?” Witherspoon told Henry. “I’ve been running my whole life.”

Henry was also confident, and Witherspoon ran well with his 40-yard dash between 4.39 seconds and the mid-4.4s, depending on which agent or scout’s time you went by. That time further cemented his status as a virtual lock to be a first-round pick, and he's risen into the top 10 in various mock drafts.

"It's so cool, because I remember when we first got here he had hopes and dreams of being in this moment," Henry said. "It's just so cool to see it come to fruition for him."

He wanted to go through drills and workout at the combine and at the Illini’s initial pro day, but a hamstring injury held him out. Witherspoon was waiting for his chance to show his stuff to NFL teams, and finally got that chance Wednesday.

"It was aggravating because I really just want to hurry up and showcase what they already know," Witherspoon said. "But it was just like, I keep getting setbacks, setbacks, setbacks. But you try to look on the brighter side of it. Just like OK, it just gives me more time to just keep getting better and just keep getting my body right and just for me to be at my best when I do perform."

He wanted to back up his body of work from last season, when he was an All-American and the Big Ten’s top defensive back among other honors. Witherspoon got some of those trophies on his return trip to Champaign.

“Just watch the tape and it’ll tell you everything you need to know,” Witherspoon said when asked what he’d bring to an NFL team.

Three teams led the positional workout drills with Witherspoon and former Illini safety Kendall Smith: the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.

Lions cornerbacks coach Dre Bly led most of the drills, while the Lions had multiple staff members and scouts present. Bly was a Super Bowl champion with the St. Louis Rams in 2000 and was a two-time Pro Bowler.

The Lions currently have the sixth and 18th picks in the first round while the Ravens own the 22nd overall pick. The Giants have the 25th overall pick.

If his landing spot were Detroit, he’d team up with former Illini Kerby Joseph. Joseph was a third round pick by the Lions in 2022 and was an All-Rookie pick after four interceptions in his debut NFL season.

After sharing the same defensive backfield in 2021, they’d reignite that chemistry. Witherspoon lit up when the possibility was brought up.

“That would be fire,” Witherspoon said. “I’d be up with my dog. Me and him, our chemistry is like, we already know what we’re gonna do. He’s always got my six, that’s what he always said. He’s always behind me.”

There were 23 teams in attendance watching Witherspoon, while he also had meetings set up with a number of NFL teams in the homestretch before the draft on April 27 in Kansas City. He’ll zig-zag across the country, getting a last chance with a couple of teams to elevate his stock and possibly be the first corner off the board.

"That's just too many flights, you know what I'm saying?" Witherspoon joked. "Just back to back like that. Just flights and then I’ve got to just make some time to work out and just keep getting better."

Witherspoon will be in attendance, and will get up on the stage and shake commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand before the next chapter in his career begins following an All-American ending at Illinois.

"That's gonna be a surreal feeling," Witherspoon said. "That's probably when everything is probably going to hit me and stuff like that. Right now I'm just focusing on just keep getting better and just continuing to grind."

