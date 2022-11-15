Illinois corner Taz Nicholson to miss remainder of season

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has gone deep down the depth chart at the cornerback spot this season. That will likely continue to be the case.

Taz Nicholson has been the starter for most of the season, but after dislocating his wrist he’ll be out for the remainder of the season, coach Bret Bielema said.

Nicholson had an interception, six passes defended and a forced fumble in 10 games this season. Backup Terrell Jennings has been injured as well and Tyler Strain’s status is up in the air.

That meant that safety and slot corner Quan Martin was moved to the outside some. Illinois could turn to other options like freshman Xavier Scott if Strain and other pieces are unable to go.

“It would look like it looked on Saturday,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “Quan (Martin) has some background there. I thought he did a good job during the game and felt comfortable after the game out there. We played Xavier Scott out there as well. He made some plays. The plays that he didn’t make, he was right there. That’s a true freshman going out there and battling in a big game. He gained a lot of experience and grew up a little bit.”

One player Illinois will get back is edge Seth Coleman, who has 3½ sacks this season. He’ll give Illinois some more pass rush equity opposite Gabe Jacas and with Alec Bryant.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was also bullish on two running backs in Chase Brown, who got a leg injury late against Purdue, and Josh McCray, who has battled injuries for the majority of the year.

“Josh McCray, Chase Brown, both of those guys are trending in the right direction,” Bielema said. “Very positive and excited but don’t know where we’ll be by Friday for the trip and Saturday for the game.

Bielema said that redshirting McCray or considering that option hasn’t been decided yet and that it would be possible for him to still go over the threshold of four games. He’ll be in position to be the main back after Brown leaves.

“I said, ‘Josh, if I’m correct in the way I evaluate you and think about you, if you return in a scenario it stays under the four-game limit, great,'” Bielema said. “I said, 'If you only play in five or six, it’s money ahead because I don’t think you’re going to be at a level to stay four years.' He’s a good enough player, however that thing plays out.”

Offense stressing improvement

Illinois’ offense put an emphasis on its red zone offense during practice last week and saw an improvement in that area with four scores on four trips.

It could look for similar improvement from early downs after the team got behind the chains a number of times against Purdue.

“We’ve got to be more efficient on early downs, that’s for sure, whether it’s run or pass,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. “I think we were roughly around 15 runs and 12 passes on first downs the other day from a balance standpoint. When we handed the ball off or are throwing it, we’ve got to be more efficient. I think overall we were a 40 or 43 percent rate on efficiency on first down. We needed that to be over 50 for us to stay on track, if not 55. We really fell short in that area.”

Extension for Walters?

Ryan Walters was asked about his interest level for an extension after Lunney put pen to paper on one last week. He gave the situation he currently is in at Illinois rave reviews.

“I love this place; I really do,” Walters said. “This place has been awesome to me and my family. I think you can have sustained success here. I think the leadership here is second-to-none. I think the alignment with the athletic director and head coach is exactly what you need in order to have a successful program athletically and their vision is the same.”

Walters will have interest from schools around the country. He interviewed for the head job at Colorado the last time it was open before he joined Illinois. Walters and athletic director Josh Whitman have a little time to work out an extension before the coaching carousel gets underway.

“Obviously all those things point to wanting to be here long term,” Walters said. “That’s what I’ll say about that.”