CHAMPAIGN — Going into the season, Illinois wanted to build its offensive line around its two returners on the left side.

Isaiah Adams was an All-Big Ten third-team selection at left guard while Julian Pearl is back at left guard after an honorable mention All-Big Ten season. They’ve both been at the same spots to start the year, while the three other linemen have either started for the first time or are starting at a new position.

That’s had mixed results, with the right side of the line giving up some pressure early against Kansas. The line wasn’t able to give Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer enough protection early as the game got out of reach. Those results could mean some shifting ahead of the Illini’s 11 a.m. game against No. 7 Penn State at Memorial Stadium. The Nittany Lions will be the best defensive line the Illini have faced this season.

Zy Crisler is getting back to full fitness after returning from shoulder and ankle injuries that kept him out of the spring and the beginning of fall camp. He’s had some struggles playing at right tackle while Josh Kreutz and Josh Gesky have had a learning curve as first-time starters.​​

"They're growing and they're learning," Adams said. "I can harp on them all I want, but at the same time, it's the offensive line position is really, the more reps you get, the better you'll be. So for them, just kind of trusting their set, trusting their technique, trusting what (offensive line coach Bart) Miller teaches us and in high-pressure situations, kind of using that technique to our advantage."

Kreutz has slid in comfortably at center, with Miller saying a lot of the unit’s mistakes have come from the physical side of things rather than the mental.

"I think he has played played pretty well," Miller said of Kreutz. "There's always — I think you go down the line — things guys can improve upon. But he's done a nice job of making the calls and getting guys in the right positions and identifications and things like that — kind of running up that line. He's done a nice job with that. I'm sure if you talked to him there's some things he wants back, and we can go through those and correct those. But I've been pleased with where he has come."

An option for Illinois to help those new starters is moving the line around, possibly shuffling Adams to right tackle so Illinois has experience on both sides of the line. When Crisler left the season-opener, Adams stepped over to right tackle.

"It's a tough thing to do — to balance continuity with trying to find the best five, whoever that may be, and whatever combination that may be," Miller said. "I think that's why you have a week of practice. That's why you have some of the stuff we do in practice. ... But we have to get the right people in the right places, and we've got to perform, simple as that."

Adams has played guard and tackle, and Illinois cross-trains linemen in the offseason for the possibility of movement, whether it be due to injury or a personnel change.

"I'm really comfortable," Adams said. "So wherever the team needs me, I'll be there."