COLUMBUS, Ohio — Illinois clawed back into the game from a double-digit second half deficit for the second-straight time. This time around, the Illini weren’t able to close the deal.

Illinois brought a 15-point Ohio State lead down to one, but the Buckeyes closed the door to hand the Illini a 72-60 loss on Sunday.

Coleman Hawkins led Illinois (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Terrence Shannon Jr. had 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting. Matthew Mayer (11 points) and Jayden Epps (10 points) were the only other Illini in double figures.

“Very disappointing from our standpoint,” coach Brad Underwood said.

Bruce Thornton had 20 points for Ohio State (12-17, 4-14) while Brice Sensabaugh and Justice Sueing each added 14.

Coming into the contest, the Illini had a chance to put themselves in a multi-way tie for second in the Big Ten and keep some faint conference title share hopes alive while the Buckeyes were on a nine-game losing streak and had dropped 14 of their past 15 games.

Illinois was coming out of what looked to be one of its highs with a double-digit comeback against Northwestern. That energy didn’t carry over.

"I just think we kind of overlooked them tonight," Ty Rodgers said. "We didn't come out prepared."

Back-to-back and-one layups by Shannon brought Illinois within four with 15:11 left, but Ohio State kept its lead at that level before closing the door late.

A Mayer layup brought Illinois within two with 10:16 left and an Epps 3 cut the Buckeyes lead to one with 6:53 left.

That was as close as the Illini got, with Ohio State’s freshman star Sensabaugh throwing down a poster dunk on Mayer a couple possessions after Epps’ 3 to start a game-clinching 11-1 run.

Ohio State finished the game out-rebounding Illinois 40-28 while the Illini had just three offensive rebounds in the first half.

“I think it all starts with 23-9 at half on the glass when we’re one of the top rebounding teams in the Big Ten and I think they’re 14th on the defensive side,” Underwood said. “We had no offensive rebounds so to speak and we missed a bunch of shots.”

Ohio State got on top early with a 19-4 run that put them up 10 with 10:38 left in the first after a Sueing layup.

Thornton had 13 first-half points, and the Buckeyes shot 60% from the field to take a 41-29 lead into the break.

Illinois shot 36.7% from the field, 33.3% from 3 and 2-for-5 from the line, struggling early on offense for the second straight contest. That meant the Illini once again found themselves down double-digits in the second half.

“We had no life,” Underwood said. “We had nothing. It didn’t matter, and when we get that way we not only become poor on the defensive side but we don’t execute.”

Illinois finished the game 6-for-29 (20.7%) from 3 and 36.1 from the field, scoring 0.91 points per possession.

Dain Dainja started both halves and played nine minutes, eventually sitting for the final 18:34. He had one rebound and one steal.

"We've got to get Dain going," Underwood said. "We can't get where we want to go without Dain. He's got to be nastier and tougher on the glass."

Next, Illinois hosts Michigan at 6 p.m. Thursday in Champaign.

