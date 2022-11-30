Illinois' Coleman Hawkins shines as facilitator of offense

CHAMPAIGN — Once Coleman Hawkins had the rebound corralled in both arms, his face lit up.

He looked up at the scoreboard, which showed the score of Illinois’ 73-44 blowout win and confirmed that he secured his triple-double — 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was the first one Hawkins can ever remember having. It was the fifth in Illinois history. He joins Ayo Dosunmu, who had two triple-doubles, Sergio McClain, and Mark Smith as players who have managed the feat for the Illini.

"Maybe at the Cal Fit gym back home with my friends," Hawkins said. "But no, I've never had a triple-double. It was a great moment. My freshman year seeing Ayo get two ... That's a great moment. That's huge."

Hawkins, a California native, loves to watch the Golden State Warriors offense. He takes inspiration from Draymond Green and the rest of the team as a 6-foot-10 player who has taken on a point forward role in Illinois' switch to a more spread-out, positionless style.

Assistant coaches Chester Frazier and Geoff Alexander will get clips from Hawkins, who stays up late watching basketball. Earlier in the week, Hawkins described the style as “structured chaos.”

"It's just unguardable stuff," Hawkins said. "I think once we get up, the whole team gets on that connected level and just kind of feels the game a lot more, I think a lot of our offense will be unguardable."

Hawkins has acted as that connector for the Illinois offense, leading the team in assists this season as the starting center.

His all-around game against Syracuse started with him making a pair of assists, scoring a pair of buckets and getting a steal and taking a charge in the first 5:18. His passes were quick, but not rushed.

Hawkins said the key to breaking down the Orange’s zone was to be patient, and he balanced that with some passes where he would pivot and take a dribble before dropping it off, and others that were touch passes almost instantaneously out of his hands once he caught the ball.

"The one thing Coleman does is see one pass ahead," coach Brad Underwood said. "He's gifted. There's not a lot of people that have that ability to just see it. He knows where it's going beforehand."

Hawkins has been described as a “trigger” on offense multiple times by Underwood, and his quick passing and ball movement can spur ball reversals and pace the offense in the half court.

"I don't want the defense to react," Hawkins said. "I think there's a play where Dain (Dainja) was low. If I catch, pivot, turn, that gives the defense time to react. I was kind of just making the ball pop. It might not be right into a shot, but it's still making the defense move."

Hawkins is in the biggest role of his collegiate career so far, after a couple of seasons waiting in the wings then getting some minutes last season. He’s been on NBA Mock Drafts, ESPN had him projected as a second round pick in early October and he has been expected to make a leap this year.

Some players might look to force the issue in that situation, but Hawkins has done the opposite. He shot 7-for-11 from the field Tuesday and that’s close to the total of 14 attempts he had in the past three games combined. After a 23-point performance in the season opener he averaged just over five shots over the next five outings.

He’s been part of an offense that has had multiple players stand out with a strong start to the season for Terrence Shannon Jr. along with breakout scoring games from Dain Dainja, Jayden Epps and Skyy Clark. Hawkins has been happy to take a back seat on the scoresheet.

"I really try to focus on just getting the guys to move the ball and get a catch and not hold the ball and stand or hold the ball and then everyone's looking at me," Hawkins said. "I think it's just, we work so much better when the ball is just popping, screening away. It's truly unguardable when we're all connected."

The Orange Krush at times Tuesday implored Hawkins to shoot, but that pass-first nature isn’t likely to change. Hawkins wants to get the Illini offense moving.

"I like facilitating," Hawkins said. "I like passing so you know I'll turn down a few shots and then they'll get on me but you know they'll just have to live with it because I know the next guy is gonna knock down the shot."