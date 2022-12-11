Illinois coach Brad Underwood laments lack of leadership in 'Inexcusable' loss to Penn State

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood entered his press conference after Illinois’ loss to Penn State and pounded his water bottle on the table.

"Inexcusable. Let's start there," Underwood said.

Underwood wasn’t pleased with his team’s effort or response days after its biggest win of the season — against No. 2 Texas at Madison Square on Tuesday — and he spent the next couple minutes making his displeasure clear after a 74-59 loss to the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Illinois gave up a season-high 47 points in the first half and had an offense that went cold down the stretch, with four field goals in the final nine minutes. That loss is the most lopsided for the Illini this season and has Underwood and the team searching for answers.

"They played like grown men and we played very uninspired basketball from the second we landed from Madison Square Garden until now," Underwood said. "We have been atrocious in practice — maybe the two worst days of practice leading up to a game I've been a part of — and that's leadership. That's leadership, plain and simple."

Underwood spent the game trying to get that, making multiple shuffles in his nine-man rotation. True freshman guard Skyy Clark ended up leading the team with 32 minutes.

Freshman Sencire Harris was the only player to get praise from Underwood — but he used it to point out how poorly the rest of the team played.

“We have one guy who plays hard consistently every day," Underwood said. "One guy. Period. One guy: Sencire. He plays hard every single day. It doesn’t matter ... hockey subs, two subs at a time, three. I was just trying to find somebody who played hard and actually cared about trying to help us win today and not having 97 other agendas.”

No players were available to the media after the game. It was just Underwood, who spent about eight minutes emphasizing the need for a change in attitude in the locker room

"From the very first play that they scored to the two practices before this game, completely unacceptable," Underwood said. "The lack of leadership on this team is zero. It is none. Inexcusable. We'll find out who wants to be a part of playing hard and doing it the right way. All the credit to Penn State. They deserved to win the game."

Underwood chalked a lot of the struggles on Saturday and the days leading up to the game to leadership. Illinois returned just one player in Coleman Hawkins who had started consistently and he had just 14 career starts coming into this season.

"Leadership. Put in bold damn print," Underwood said. "Leadership: Lack of. And no effort. It's what happens in this league when you have none of that."

Transfer portal imports Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer, who have both been involved on teams with deep tournament runs, were brought in to provide that. Underwood praised Shannon’s leadership in preseason and said that was part of the reason he was brought here.

When asked about the leadership of Shannon, Underwood imitated a fart noise into the microphone.

"That's what I thought of that today," Underwood said.

Shannon finished with four points, a season-low, shooting 2-for-7 from the field in his least productive game of the season. That came days after he had four points in regulation against the Longhorns before scoring 12 in overtime.

"For two days in practice I told our staff he was gonna be terrible today," Underwood said. "For two days. You guys know I don't usually come in here like this after a loss, but I'm just telling you our approach to this game right now is immature and lacks complete, 100% lack of leadership."

According to Kenpom’s experience rankings, the average of years played for a roster, Illinois is 300th in the country and last in the Big Ten. The Illini play four freshmen and a transfer in Dain Dainja who is playing his first significant collegiate minutes this season.

Underwood admitted that with a new, young team, there would be some bumps.

"I've known we're going to have nights like this with an extremely young team," Underwood said. "I knew these nights were coming. I can live with all of that except the complete lack of leadership and the complete lack of effort that was given today."

This isn’t the first time Underwood has been upset about his team’s effort during his tenure. He criticized the team’s defensive energy in a loss to Maryland last season, and the Illini responded with a win over then-No. 10 Michigan State four days later without stars Kofi Cockburn or Andre Curbelo.

Illinois will hope for a similar response, but Underwood wants that to come from inside the locker room.

“If I gotta go back to leading again, this team's in trouble,” Underwood said. “Somebody on this team's got to step up.”

