Illinois chooses to wait to announce winner of QB competition

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema knows who the team’s starting quarterback will be. The players do, too.

But the secret of who won the starting job between Syracuse transer Tommy DeVito and Art Sitkowski won’t be revealed until game day along with the results of other position battles that were decided in fall camp.

"I don't see the advantage of letting that be known before Saturday," Bielema said on not naming starters at quarterback or for other position battles.

DeVito came to Illinois as a transfer for an opportunity at playing time in his final season, while Sitkowski had moments as a backup option where he helped Illinois off the bench before his season ended early due to injury. That prompted Bielema to go to the transfer portal for another quarterback option.

"I told him specifically about Tommy and Art's reaction then is the same that it is right now today," Bielema said. "I think he wants Illinois to be successful. He obviously has individual dreams or goals, but those two have built relationships that, I've seen a lot of good quarterback relationships, those two are unique and different people ... but they get along extremely well.”

Other position battles Bielema mentioned were determining two starters between linebackers Tarique Barnes, who was voted a team captain, Calvin Hart and Isaac Darkangelo. Hart and Barnes have the most returning experience and practiced with the ones during Illinois’ open practice similar to DeVito.

Illinois also has some battles at cornerback, where Taz Nicholson is the favorite over Terrell Jennings opposite Devon Witherspoon, and at guard with junior college transfers Zy Chrisler and Isaiah Adams in the mix for two spots with Jordyn Slaughter.

New offense finished touches

Illinois’ new offense will take center stage when the season kicks off Saturday. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has put in his new scheme over the course of spring and fall camp.

"We did a pretty aggressive install over the course of camp," Lunney said. "I thought our guys handled it very well and I was really pleased with what we accomplished during fall camp."

Lunney hasn’t divulged a ton of specifics about the team’s style, but he has emphasized the “tempro” element that will include an emphasis on pace, mainly using different paces to keep the defense off balance.

"When we say, pace, or tempo, or whatever, I think I made it clear that doesn't necessarily mean we're gonna just try to snap it as fast as we can every snap," Lunney said. "We've got to be able to change the pace up, that's ultimately our goal for the way we play the game."

Ford back, ready

Tight end Luke Ford was back in practice on Saturday with Illinois after missing the past week because of a “medical issue.” He practiced in all 12 periods, according to Bielema.

He’ll be available for the season opener against Wyoming in a tight end rotation that includes Ford, Tip Reiman and Michael Marchese among others.

Bielema said that Illinois won’t be missing a lot of significant contributors when the season starts.

There are a couple guys (with) soft-tissues that will be cleared by mid-week,” Bielema said. “For the most part we’re overall very healthy.”