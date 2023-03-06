WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The game was a little over two minutes old, and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood needed a timeout.

Mackey Arena was rocking, and No. 5 Purdue had taken an 8-0 lead in Sunday's Illinois game at Purdue. Illinois once again had work to do after an early hole caused by turnovers.

"I think we just got spooked early," Illinois' Coleman Hawkins said.

That fright might’ve meant an eventual blowout for most teams, but with the Illini, it’s never that simple —even if they eventually fell on the road.

The pendulum swung one way in the first half, but by the end of the afternoon it had gone in the complete opposite direction, with the Illini once again dragging themselves all the way back.

This time Illinois cut a 24-point second half lead to zero. This time the Illini couldn’t close the deal on the road at a top-five opponent, faltering on a couple of possessions late while the Boilermakers sealed the deal in a 76-71 win.

"I don't know where to start,” Underwood said. “The 11-0 start, the 24-point run they went on late in the half, the 21 point deficit, the comeback ... it's kind of been our story."

That kind of a start has become commonplace for the Illini. At the first media timeout, typically a little bit after the first four minutes, Illinois has trailed 10 times in its past 13 games.

It's also faced double-digit halftime deficits in three of its past four games — 18 against Northwestern, 12 against Ohio State on Feb. 26 and 22 to the Boilermakers.

A good portion of the problem has been offensive execution, especially on Sunday. Purdue had 17 points off 11 Illinois first-half turnovers — several creating fast break opportunities.

"I don't know if there's a common thread," Underwood said. "I think it's been our inability to execute on the offensive side early (that) has been real problematic. And it doesn't matter what we draw up, we practice it the day before. We just haven't been good enough."

The offense sputtered early against Northwestern and the Boilermakers' early ball pressure caused the same type of struggles.

"First play of the game we've run 100 times, we still haven't run it (right in a game)," Underwood said. "You realize I'm sitting my ass in a press conference and we still haven't run the first play of the game yet that we drew up. I mean that's a pretty big problem when we're not disciplined enough yet to run stuff and let a little ball pressure bother us."

Underwood stressed that every game has its unique intricacies. He also took accountability saying the first half was on him.

“I didn’t have these guys prepared the right way,” Underwood said.

Hawkins getting into foul trouble early kickstarted Purdue’s late-first half run. Hawkins was a plus-12 and was a big part of the Illini’s comeback. Underwood also said in hindsight he should have kept Hawkins in the game late in the first half instead of sitting him the final six minutes.

The team wasn’t able to tread water without him guarding Purdue center Zach Edey on one end and playing some point guard on the other end. Illinois is without both the freshmen it expected to play as point guards this season — Jayden Epps (concussion) and Skyy Clark (left team).

Sunday was another example of Illinois falling behind early but also getting back up and making a game out of it.

"We're resilient," Illinois' Luke Goode said. "We've done this, you know, a bunch of times recently, which isn't the greatest thing, but it shows that this team has heart. When we get down, we don't stop."

It came back to win against Michigan and Northwestern, and was within one point against Ohio State and tied with 1:17 left against Purdue, but Sunday’s result, and the loss to the Buckeyes last weekend, proves the Illini can’t win with that formula every time.

"It's just one of the things you've just got to try and stay consistent," Goode said. "I mean consistency wins games, so being able to put two halves together is something that we really need to focus on."

Illinois has shown the ability to storm back into games after slow starts. But if it can eradicate the slow starts, it has reason to be confident in March. That’s partially how the team views it.

"I think we're playing our best basketball," Underwood said. "I really think we've shown that we can play with anybody in this tournament. It is win or go home. We're guaranteed nothing from here on out. ... I know this, I wouldn't want to play us."

Hawkins and the Illini have confidence for the upcoming postseason.

“We don’t have anything to lose,” Hawkins said. “People have been moving the cameras away from us and putting all the attention on everyone else, but I think this team is made for March. I think we’re gonna surprise a lot of people. And then once that camera comes back in on us and everyone is trying to talk to us again, it’s 'Screw ‘em.'”

