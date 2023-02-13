CHAMPAIGN — After talking to his dad, Coleman Hawkins decided to make a tweak to how he starts games.

He wanted to be more a little more active, and it showed at the beginning of each half in the team’s weekend win over Rutgers. He had a dunk in the first 58 seconds of the game, and had nine points in the first six minutes of the second half.

Those points after the break helped Illinois get going before a 19-0 run in the middle of the half ripped the game away.

“I conversate with my dad, and he’s like, ‘You know, in those first five minutes, you have to get involved. You have to get some offensive rebounds and get a putback,’” Hawkins said.

Overall, those energetic starts to halves helped him finish with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

“Just getting involved in the game and not just going with flow (will) bring my energy level up, (and) it’s going to help our team win,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins had his highest scoring total since his 20-point outing in a Jan. 7 win over Wisconsin. A lot of the Illini’s best offensive performances have been when he’s been heavily involved. Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) is 6-1 in games where Hawkins scores 11 points or more. Illinois will look to get him involved when they travel for a road game at Penn State (14-11, 5-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

“We need Coleman shooting the basketball, and we need Coleman in an aggressive mode on the offensive side,” Underwood said. “He got a couple on the offensive glass, he got a couple of jump hooks, he had a fadeaway in the paint. Those are the looks that Coleman makes.”

The Nittany Lions had a decisive 15-point win in Champaign in December, but both teams have gone in different directions since then. Illinois has won eight of its past 10 while Penn State has lost six of its past eight.

Jalen Pickett was a matchup problem for the Illini in the first game, but will be dealing with a tweaked defense since the first matchup. Illinois is now 17th in the country in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

"I'm encouraged by our growth on the defensive side. We were a completely different team than we were the last time we played them," Underwood said.

A player Illinois will have back who it didn’t have in the first matchup is Luke Goode, who made his debut and played five minutes on Saturday, and will likely be brought into the mix slowly as the season progresses. Underwood said he handled the moment well after being out since October.

"I think when you check into a game, there's a sense of nervousness when you haven't done it in a while that's different," Underwood said. "It's just touching the ball in a game and seeing a different color jersey and hearing the crowd noise. And I think the one thing that you understand is that you've got to play through that."

Underwood also said that RJ Melendez would be in uniform on Tuesday, but didn’t specify if he would be available after missing Saturday’s suspension for a violation of team rules.

