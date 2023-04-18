CHAMPAIGN — After taking a patient approach to the opening of the transfer portal, Illinois took a few large steps in completing its roster over the past week.

Brad Underwood and his staff added Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask and Utah Valley transfer Justin Harmon. They'll help replace Terrence Shannon Jr., who joined Coleman Hawkins in declaring for the NBA Draft.

Both have one year of eligibility remaining and have each had four years of collegiate experience. Domask is a 6-foot-6 wing who averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in a first-team All-Missouri Valley season while Harmon averaged 14.0 points, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals for a Wolverines team that went to the semifinals of the NIT and went 15-3 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Domask and Harmon are good fits to help replace the productions of RJ Melendez and Jayden Epps. Epps transferred to Georgetown after being the starting point guard for the majority of the season while Melendez, a long wing who had a strong finish to a rocky sophomore season, transferred to Georgia.

Domask will replace Melendez in the rotation, and has a good shot at a starting role in his final college season.

Domask didn’t have high major interest despite being Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball in 2019, but was a four-year starter for the Salukis. He was the freshman of the year in the MVC and a freshman All-American before being a second-team All-MVC pick as a junior and a first teamer as a senior.

He shot 35.9% from 3 on four attempts per game and was 53rd in the country in free throw percentage (87.6) last season. He’ll likely have an easier shot profile as a secondary option with the Illini to help that efficiency, taking more spot-up looks on the wing like Luke Goode did late in the season.

Domask and Goode could both be on the floor at the same time for major stretches, giving Illinois spacing it lacked last season as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in Division I. Domask also offers secondary playmaking and experience, the two areas Illinois wanted to address the most this offseason.

"Marcus has the number one quality that I love in a player: versatility," Underwood said in a release. "He can play anywhere on the court, shoots threes with great range, is an elite passer, can play in ball screens, and is effective in the post based on matchups. Marcus has been at the top of everyone's scouting report in the Valley his entire career but still scored it at a high level throughout that time. He fits what we've been looking for in terms of a proven veteran player with versatility."

Harmon offers backcourt depth and scoring while Illinois searches for a pure point guard over the next month to fill out the roster. He improved in his second season as a Division I player and played his best basketball at the end of his second season after transferring from Barton Community College in Kansas.

The 6-foot-4 combo-guard offers a scoring punch, averaging 19.8 points during Utah Valley’s six postseason games. That was driven from a 32-point outburst in an opening round NIT win over New Mexico and games with 18 and 17 points against high major schools Colorado and Cincinnati. He also has some defensive value and should have no problem matching up with either guard spot defensively.

"Justin is the true definition of a combo guard; he scores it at all three levels and can defend multiple positions," Underwood said. "He was an integral piece of a very good Utah Valley team this year that won its league and made it to the semifinals of the NIT. He had a great postseason, playing his best basketball in the biggest moments. Justin has continued to improve and get better each and every year throughout his career. He is a tough, hard nosed competitor who takes on all challenges, including guarding the other team's best player."

Illinois is far from done with another year of constructing a new roster. It has two scholarships open currently, that number would extend to four if Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. stay in the draft after declaring and forgo their remaining eligibility. They can choose to return to school any time before the May 31 early withdrawal date for the draft.

The Illini’s next steps are getting a point guard to run the team’s offense while adding a rotational big after Brandon Lieb entered the transfer portal this spring. If Shannon and Hawkins stay, that’ll complete another roster build, but if they leave, then Illinois will have to find their replacements.

“We’re not done yet,” Underwood told reporters at a Coaches vs. Cancer event in Gordyville on Tuesday. “We’ve still got to add some pieces. There’s no doubt about that. But we’ll keep working on that every day.”

