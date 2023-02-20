CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had one of its best shooting displays of conference play, breaking out of a slump against the Big Ten’s bottom feeder.

Again playing without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Mayer had 22, RJ Melendez had his first double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Illinois beat Minnesota 78-69 on Monday.

Illinois (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) shot 38.5% from 3, its highest since a Jan. 19 loss to Indiana. It has six games over 37% from 3, including its biggest wins of the season — against UCLA and Texas — in non-conference play.

Jayden Epps and Coleman Hawkins were each big parts of that. Epps had 17 points, his most in conference play and the most since Nov. 14 against Monmouth. He shot 4-for-6 from 3 while Hawkins shot 3-for-8 from behind the arc and had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Illinois was 10-for-26 behind the arc, its most since a Jan. 7 win over Wisconsin.

Minnesota (7-18, 1-14) got within single digits after Jamison Battle made three free throws to pull the Gophers within nine with 4:39 left. Battle had 31 points and six rebounds, but Melendez had a 3 soon after to push the lead and the Illini led by double digits until a Battle 3 with two seconds left.

Illinois got out to a 35-29 lead in the first half after leading by as many as 11. Melendez got the start again in place of Shannon.

Dain Dainja had seven points in the first half, but played just eight minutes because of foul trouble. He finished with

Some missed jumpers and free throws in a cold stretch offensively allowed the Big Ten’s worst team to hang around early. Minnesota had an 8-1 run late in the half to pull within three before 3 by Hawkins on one of the final possessions of the half.

Next, Illinois hosts No. 21 Northwestern at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The Wildcats (20-7, 11-5) have won five straight and beat the Illini 73-60 in Evanston.

