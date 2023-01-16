Illinois beats Minnesota behind double-double from Matthew Mayer

MINNEAPOLIS — Illinois withstood early foul trouble and a bumpy first half, and then took its chance to rip the game away.

A run early in the second half gave Illinois a double-digit lead and it didn’t look back in a 78-60 win over Minnesota at Williams Arena on Monday.

Matthew Mayer had 19 points and 10 rebounds while Sencire Harris had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists in a start after leaving the game against Michigan State on Friday with a knee injury. Jayden Epps added 10 points while Terrence Shannon Jr. had 11 points on 2-of-12 shooting with four rebounds and four assists.

Illinois (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten) was down one with 18:55 left but responded with a 29-8 run to take control of the game and avoid a road upset against an opponent near the conference’s cellar.

Dain Dainja had 11 points, one of four Illini in double digits, and got the offense started with the first two Illinois buckets, but foul trouble sent him to the bench for the final 8:54 of the first half.

With Dainja and Coleman Hawkins each picking up two fouls in the first two minutes, Brandon Lieb broke his career high of minutes played in the first half. He checked in with 8:54 left in the period and played nearly all the way until halftime. He had a block that set up a Shannon fast break layup and finished with four points and two rebounds in 12 minutes.

Mayer carried the Illini to the end of the first half with a 3 to beat the shot clock, and then another triple late in the half that gave Illinois a 35-32 lead at the break. Mayer had 10 points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the opening period.

Ty Rogers offered cutting and offensive rebounding off the bench. He had eight points and eight rebounds — three offensive — in 22 minutes.

He’s played over 15 minutes in two of the Illini’s past three games with a defined role in the team’s eight man rotation. Eight players played 17 minutes or more Monday.

Next, Illinois will host Indiana (11-6, 2-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

