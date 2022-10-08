Illinois beats Iowa 9-6 in defensive slugfest

CHAMPAIGN — When Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito went down, the game was placed into the defense’s hands.

The unit delivered like it has all season, keeping the opponent out of the end zone for the fourth time in six games while the offense did just enough.

Backup kicker Fabrizio Pinto stepped up for a field goal with 2:49 left to give Illinois a 9-6 win over Iowa.

DeVito left with an ankle injury during the Illini’s second drive of the game late in the first quarter. He didn’t return, and the Illinois offense sputtered under backup Art Sitkowski.

The offense managed just a pair of field goals under Sitkowski, but with Pinton, a preferred walk-on transfer from Air Force, the Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) got their fourth-straight win.

Sitkowski came in the middle of a drive at the end of the first that ended in a punt, but his first full drive he led the Illini to a field goal after a couple of runs by Chase Brown and a fourth-down pass to Casey Washington. That drive ended in a 37-yard Pinton field goal to put the Illini up 6-3.

Pinton, who stepped in for an injured Caleb Griffin, made a 27-yarder on Illinois’ first drive where DeVito led the team into the red zone on a 17-play drive. He was 3-for-3 on field goals in his kicking debut for the Illini.

Iowa (3-3, 1-2) tied the game on a field goal after Pinton’s second kick, but that came after a big effort from its defense and special teams units.

A Hawkeyes three-and-out brought up a punt that Isaiah Williams muffed at the Illini 35-yard line. Then the Hawkeyes offense went three-and-out again and pinned the Illini inside their own 10.

Another fumble by Williams gave the Hawkeyes the ball in the red zone, and this time a 4-play (-4)-yard drive set up a Drew Stevens field goal to tie it at six with 2:48 left in the second.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, with six drives between the two teams resulting in six punts.

Then Illinois thought it had life. A nine-play 81-yard drive looked to break the deadlock in the second half but Sitkowski threw an interception at the Iowa 1-yard line.

The defense forced a three-and-out after, the fifth of the evening for the Hawkeyes, and set the Illini up again near midfield.

Sitkowski and the Illini got in the red zone again. On third down he ran forward and went down. The ball popped loose and Sitkowski sat at the 20-yard line, watching the Illini’s life flash before their eyes as Iowa took a fumble to the house with under three minutes left.

The play was reviewed and overturned, Sitkowski’s elbow was down, and then Pinton nailed his kick. The defense got a pick from Matthew Bailey, and then another stop. It still hasn’t allowed a touchdown at home this season through six weeks.

Along with DeVito, Williams went down in the second half with a concussion and didn't return.

Next, that defense hosts Minnesota at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 in what will be a pivotal matchup for the Big Ten West standings.