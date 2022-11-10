Illinois basketball signs three members of 2023 recruiting class

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball inked all three of its class of 2023 recruits Wednesday.

The class is led by four-stars Amani Hansberry and Dray Gibbs-Lawhorn, and includes Zacharie Perrin — a three-star international recruit who initially signed in the summer before having to take a year at Sunrise Christian Academy.

Hansberry averaged 20.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists last season at Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore.

"Every time he turned around he had a double-double," Underwood said. "He can play multiple positions, he can do multiple things. He's a very good low post player. He's an elite passer; he can handle it. He's kind of that consummate six-foot-eight guy who's got tremendous versatility and extremely high IQ."

Virginia Tech recruited Hansberry as a freshman while Illini assistant Chester Frazier was on staff there, and Frazier picked that up again when he came to Champaign before Hansberry had an impressive AAU season against some of the top recruits in his class.

"He has an impact on winning," Frazier said. "I mean, you're talking about a guy that averaged a double-double at Peach Jam against some of the best competition in the country."

Lawhorn was originally committed to Purdue in his hometown of Lafayette, Indiana, but decommitted from the Boilermakers in August and committed to the Illini in September. He plays at Montverde Academy in Florida that has NBA alums Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Ben Simmons, and RJ Barrett among others.

Underwood and Tim Anderson watched Lawhorn in the spring. It was Underwood’s first time seeing him and he was then a Purdue commit.

"You just get that nauseous pit in your stomach when you watch somebody else's player and you know you're gonna have to face him for a while," Underwood said.

That ended up not being the case, and when the recruitment opened up the Illini were quick to get involved.

“We jumped right on him.” Underwood said. “... A guy that I'm really excited about. Tremendous athleticism, great bounce. Very competitive on the defensive end and a winner."

Both Hansberry (No. 72) and Gibbs-Lawhorn (No. 69) are in the top-75 of the 247sports composite rankings. Perrin is No. 216.

Perrin committed and signed with the Illini in June before announcing in September he was attending Sunrise Christian Academy.

Underwood said he was “part of the 2023 class” when asked if Perrin would enroll in the winter or the summer. He signed a tender of financial aid in the summer, but it’s unclear why he wasn’t able to join the team then and what made him available in the next signing class.

“It’s all academic stuff that I’m not going to get into,” Underwood said.

Perrin’s recruitment briefly opened and he quickly chose to stay with the Illini and signed with an upcoming season at Sunrise Christian.

Perrin averaged 13.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists at the U-18 European Championships this past summer, leading a team with potential first-round NBA Draft prospects Rayan Rupert and Sidy Cissoko.

"A very talented young man," Underwood said. "He can shoot it, handle it, left-handed. Just a high IQ. That's the one thing that I'm impressed with this group about is their IQ and their feel."